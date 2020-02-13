Kyle Richards Says Sister Kim Didn't Tell Her She Was Writing a Tell-All Memoir: 'I'm Curious'

Kyle Richards was surprised to learn about her sister Kim Richards‘ latest project.

On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke to PEOPLE at the Kyle Richards x Kendra Scott Gives Back Galentine’s Event.

Kyle, 51, revealed she had not been made aware that Kim, 55, was writing a memoir, The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All, set to be released in February 2021, according to Amazon.

“I didn’t really know about the book,” Kyle admitted. “I mean, she started saying she was working on, you know, something and I didn’t really — I don’t really know a lot about it. All I know is we’re in a good place, so hopefully we’re going to stay there.”

In the book, Kim “speaks her mind and tells her truth in this blazingly honest memoir,” according to a Feb. 5 link on the HarperCollins Publishers’ website that has since been taken down. The description even describes Kim as “a whipping post as a sister,” which Kyle said on Wednesday took both her and Kim by surprise.

“She was a little taken aback, too,” Kyle explained. “So I don’t know. I don’t want to speak for Kathy or Kim.”

But the mother of four confirmed she would indeed be turning the pages of her sister’s tell-all.

“I’m going to have to read it,” she said. “I’m very curious, actually.”

Kyle said her relationships with Kim and sister Kathy Hilton, 60, are in a good place.

“Let’s hope we stay at that!” she said. “Let’s hope it just stays there. That’s all I keep saying.”

The sisters have had their ups and downs over the years. Kyle and Kim’s drama played out on seven seasons of RHOBH, while Hilton took issue with American Woman, the 2018 drama series inspired by Kyle’s childhood that she created and executive-produced.

Kyle and Hilton eventually resolved the conflict, with a source telling PEOPLE in October 2018 that they were “finally in a better place.”

“They’ve worked on their relationship and things have gotten so much better,” the insider said. “Kyle hated that they weren’t getting along. Kyle is so much happier when there is peace in her relationships with her sisters.”

On Wednesday, Kyle acknowledged that every family has their tales to tell.

“All I know is that, you know, every family has stories and I was very respectful when I did American Woman,” she told PEOPLE. “And I always had said that, even though it caused contention in the family. So I’m assuming my sister, I’m hoping — I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Family dynamics aside, the reality star is focused on her partnership with Kendra Scott.

“I’m very excited to be here hosting Kendra Gives Back,” she said. “Obviously, a lot of people know that I lost my mother to breast cancer and Kendra also lost a very good friend of hers to breast cancer. So during Galentine’s Day, you can come in and buy a gift for your girlfriends and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.”

“So you’re buying your girlfriend a gift because you love her, and you’re doing a good thing at the same time,” she continued. “I really appreciate Kendra and her brand because she’s all about giving back.”