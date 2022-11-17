Kyle Richards' Daughter Admits She and Paris Hilton Are 'Very Defensive of Our Moms' amid Family Strain

Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Brittany is opening up about how the long-simmering tension between her mother and aunt Kathy Hilton has changed the family dynamic.

The Buying Beverly Hills star, 34, revealed that she and her cousin Paris Hilton try to avoid discussing the family drama.

"We don't talk about it. It's too painful," the reality star admitted on Wednesday's episode of #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast.

"We're both very defensive of our moms — but we're also extremely, extremely close," she added. "If we let that interrupt our dynamic, it would be too painful and too hard to untangle. We let our moms do their thing and we just shut it out."

Brittany revealed that she wanted to publicly support her mom amid the drama which was featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 12th season.

"Before I would just be like, 'Mom, who cares what anyone says? Like whatever,'" she explained. "[But] this last season of her show, I was very worked up. I wanted to respond to every person and just be like, 'You don't know everything, like, you just don't know.'"

"And it does bother me that she gave so much for all those years and was so loved and beloved," she continued. "But people, this audience, is so fickle. They want to see what they want to see if they like certain people, they can do wrong, if they turn on you, then there's nothing you can do right, and that part is like, where's the loyalty?"

Brittany hopes that her mother and aunt will be able mend fences in the near future, saying, "Hopefully everything's going to be OK soon. It's really hard to deal with."

However, tensions between the pair appeared to reach a boiling point during the RHOBH three-part reunion.

When Andy Cohen gathered the women together to rehash the season, Kyle asked her sister why she was mad at her, and Kathy said she didn't want to talk about it.

"Once again, everything's my fault," Kyle said, prompting Kathy to leave the stage. "Well, now it's literally completely done. I really can't sit here right now. I can't do a fake toast. I'm really not okay now, I don't want to sit here for a toast."

"Kyle, you've been crying for the last while. You're clearly still very upset about everything with your sister. Do you feel like you two can figure this out?" asked Cohen. They both said they hoped so.

A source previously told PEOPLE there was "a lot of tense energy" between the sisters during the reunion following Kathy's meltdown during the cast trip to Aspen.

"They cannot reconcile, and it's all so complicated because nobody's backing down. Kyle has backed up her sister for years and no matter what she does, Kathy isn't satisfied," the source adds. "What we're watching is years of family trauma that hasn't been dealt with in a family dynamic."

Although the sisters have long had a rocky relationship, the insider says that this moment is "complicated" as it's the "first time" Hilton's two daughters, Paris and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, have had to intervene.

"They all grew up together. Kyle acted as a spokesperson for the Hilton family for a long time. They always make up, but this is a little different because Kathy is front and center on camera. She hasn't been forced to be vulnerable. Kathy and Kyle have spoken loosely via text only since the reunion," the insider says.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can be streamed in full on Peacock, and Buying Beverly Hills season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.