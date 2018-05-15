Mother’s Day 2018 was a milestone that Kyle Richards and her daughter Alexia Umansky will never forget.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, over the holiday weekend to spend time with her family — and watch her second eldest child graduate college!

“What an incredible Mother’s Day gift. I watched my daughter graduate from college today. @alexiaumansky I am so proud of you & grateful that I have the honor of being your Mom,” Richards, 49, captioned two photos posted to Instagram Sunday of herself and the graduate in her black cap and gown.

“When we dropped you off at college I thought I would never survive the 4 years. Now you’re a college graduate and coming home !! Congratulations 🎉 I love you with all my heart and soul ❤” she concluded.

Richards, her three other daughters — Farrah Aldjufrie, 29, Sophia Umansky, 18, and Portia Umansky, 10 — and her husband Mauricio Umansky attended the East Coast graduation ceremony, where they took some sweet family photos on the beautiful spring day.

“So grateful for this special Mother’s Day 💝 I love you @farrahbritt @alexiaumansky @sophiakylieee @portiaumansky1818 @mumansky18 ❤” Richards captioned a second post from the celebratory weekend.

Alexia, 21, also gave a shout-out to her parents on social media from the graduation weekend.

“It’s all for you guys really ❤🎓” she captioned a snap of herself and her parents.

It’s evident that the Umansky-Richards family is close.

And as Richards continues to dive deep into her work — along with RHOBH, she owns two boutiques in New York for her Kyle by Alene Too line and has three other TV projects in the works, including scripted series American Woman — her daughters’ assistance has been particularly helpful.

“Portia has four moms,” the ER alum joked to PEOPLE in March. “They really look after her. I called my husband when it was time to wake up Portia for school because I’m here [in New York City] and he said, ‘I just got a text from Sophia saying: Please make sure that Portia eats her breakfast and you pack her snack for school.’ ”

“When the other kids were little I was a stay at home mom,” explained Richards, who is married to real estate CEO Mauricio. “Now I have a lot of jobs and it really is great to have my daughters being there and helping pick up with school and all that stuff.”