Richards is the only remaining original cast member on the show as of season 12

Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace'

The Halloween Kills actress said she's still considering another season of the show after a tumultuous season 12. In a conversation with E! News, Richards, 53, explained why she always considers leaving the show — and revealed where her head is at about a possible season 13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I always say, 'I don't know,' and each season I think, 'Well maybe I can do one more,'" she said. "And sometimes I'm just like, 'How can I keep doing this?' especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended."

Richards shared that when she wrapped filming on season 12, she was confident it was her last time as a Housewife. "I was like, 'There's absolutely no way,'" she shared. "'I'm done. I'm finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can't take this.'"

2021 Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals Credit: Rich Polk/NBC/Getty

In season 12, Richards is the last remaining original Housewife from the series. She's not set on leaving the show just yet, though Richards said she's winging each decision related to the franchise. "I don't know," she added as to whether she'll return for season 13. "I just take it day by day."

Kyle Richards Credit: Courtesy Bravo

The current season is still unfolding on Bravo, so viewers don't yet know what tension pushed Richards to reevaluate her position on the series. In recent seasons, her relationship with sister Kathy Hilton has been featured heavily — including some family drama and their strained sibling relationship.

The season has also focused on the home invasion and robbery of Dorit Kemsley, and even Richards was involved in confrontation surrounding the trauma. She called out Sutton Stracke for her odd reaction to the home invasion.

"I don't know if this is a new you or a side of you I didn't know, I don't know. I just know that you seem a little off," she said. "Something is up."

Later, she added, "You acted like you didn't give a s---."