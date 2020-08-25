Kyle Richards and More RHOBH Stars Congratulate Garcelle Beauvais on The Real Gig

"I am so excited to be joining the amazing women on the show," Garcelle Beauvais told PEOPLE of her new role

Garcelle Beauvais' The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars are happy for her following news that she's been tapped to co-host The Real.

"Congrats Garcelle 👏 👏 👏," Kyle Richards commented on Beauvais' post announcing her new role. (The sweet gesture comes after Richards, 51, and Beauvais, 53, have occasionally butt heads on season 10 of RHOBH).

Erika Girardi also applauded the actress, writing, "Congratulations!"

"Congrats, so exciting — you'll be amazing! 🙌😘" Dorit Kemsley commented. Kemsley's husband Paul wrote: "Many congratulations Garcelle, dynamic bold and diverse is what you serve for starters!"

Sutton Stracke, who joined RHOBH alongside Beauvais this year, posted a string of emojis: "😽👏👏👏"

Stracke, 49, and Beauvais have become quite close since appearing on the franchise. Sutton shared a sweet photo of the duo having a socially distant lunch together in July.

Beauvais announced her new gig on Monday, telling PEOPLE, "I am so excited to be joining the amazing women on the show."

"Being with them is so easy and effortless, the energy between us is spot on. I felt like we were having cocktails at my house," Beauvais added.

It is not immediately clear if her new role means she will be leaving the reality series. Beauvais previously expressed that she found the RHOBH reunion taping to be "stressful."

"It took me two solid days to shake it. It really did," she told Access Hollywood. "I mean, because I've never been in that situation."

"It was 13 hours, so even though we're all in our own homes — since I hadn't done it before — it doesn't take away any less stress because you're not with everybody there," she continued. "It was still stressful, 13 hours is a long time."

A Bravo spokesperson did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Real's latest addition comes after Tamera Mowry-Housley announced in July that she was leaving the talk show after six seasons.

"I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announced that I am moving on from The Real," Mowry-Housley said.

She concluded: "To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

A rep for the production company Telepictures told PEOPLE: "We fully support Tamera's decision to spend more time with her family, even if that means she’s not one of our hosts on The Real. She will always be part of The Real family. We look forward to developing future projects with her and welcoming her back as a regular guest on the show."

And Amanda Seales announced her exit after only six months in June. Seales, 39, said at the time on Instagram Live that she chose not to renew her contract.

"My contract is up at The Real, and I didn't renew it," she said. "It doesn't feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to. And where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled."