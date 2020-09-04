Kyle Richards Confirms Garcelle Beauvais Paid Donation but After 'Multiple Attempts' of Reaching Out

"To be clear, everyone who made a donation at my event paid THAT night," Kyle Richards said of her auction gala

Kyle Richards is addressing her decision to call out Garcelle Beauvais for not paying the $5,000 charity donation she pledged to her charity on the season 10 reunion of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Stories, Richards, 51, confirmed that Beauvais, 53, has since made the payment, but only after "multiple attempts to reach out" to her.

"I would like to address my 'calling out' @Garcelle at the reunion over her not paying her donation to @ChildrensLA," Richards began. "To be clear, everyone who made a donation at my event paid THAT night."

"There were multiple attempts to reach out to Garcelle that were left unanswered," Richards continued.

She shared that her "point" of bringing it up during the reunion was to tell Beauvais to be "genuine" and not to "do things just for the cameras."

"Whether it is picking an unwarranted fight with me or making a 'DONATION' TO a charity that is very important to my family and me. THERE WAS ZERO PRESSURE TO DONATE," Richards continued.

Image zoom Kyle richards/instagram

Richards added that Beauvais has "since paid her donation" and that she is "grateful to her and the others that helped us raise almost 1/2 million dollars from that night."

Richards' comment on the matter comes after Beauvais set the record straight on the incident, explaining that donation mishap was an innocent mistake.

"I want to take a few moments to say my piece, if you will. You guys know that I'm a straight shooter," she began on her Instagram Stories. "I say it like it is. I try to speak my truth always."

"I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills, saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that," Beauvais continued. She explained the donation simply "fell through the cracks innocently" as she was "traveling all over the world" at the time.

"Why wouldn't I pay for something that I bid?" Beauvais continued. "This is my character. This is my integrity. I don't play around when it comes to things like that."

Beauvais asserted that while she understands RHOBH is "about drama," she had to "set the record straight."

"When it comes to who I am as a person, I don't play around with things like that. There, I said it, and now let's go on with the show," she concluded.

Richards and Beauvais have butt heads tis season with Beauvais saying Richards was the "least welcoming" to her out of all the other Housewives and "glazed over" her during conversations.

Richards expressed during the reunion that she felt she was nothing but nice to Beauvais and that the Coming 2 America actress' issues with her came out of nowhere.

The donation accusation came to light during part one of the reunion on Wednesday, while Richards and Beauvais were attempting to talk out their issues.

"You came to my charity event, raised your paddle to donate $5,000 and never paid!" Richards, 51, alleged.

"What?!" Beauvais, clearly shocked, asked as host Andy Cohen looked surprised.

"That is not true. You better watch what you're saying," Beauvais continued.

"You were not being genuine," Richards replied.

"Well, then something went on. You think I would say I'm going to pay for it ... " Beauvais said as Richards interrupted with: "We have to be honest on camera."

Beauvais said she if anything, there might have been an issue she wasn't aware of, and she promised to contact her financial manager.