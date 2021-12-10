Kyle Richards Changed Real Housewives of the North Pole Script to Remove Onscreen Kiss: I'm 'Shy'
The Peacock Christmas film follows the demise of two best friends when a Christmas decorating competition gets between them
There will be no mistletoe for Kyle Richards this year.
Before filming the new Peacock Christmas film The Housewives of the North Pole, Richards changed the script to edit out a planned onscreen kiss, explaining that the intimate moment was out of her comfort zone.
"I've never kissed anybody else since I met my husband," Richards, 52, told Entertainment Tonight.
The kiss in question? Richards was supposed to share a smooch with her in-movie husband, played by Carlos Ponce.
In real life, Richards has been married to Mauricio Umansky since 1996. Out of respect for her marriage, she agreed only to a kiss on the cheek.
RELATED: Catfights and Surprise Cameos: All the Highlights from Kyle Richards' Housewives of the North Pole
"So, it went from the lips to the cheek in the movie," she said. "I'm kind of shy like that. I mean, I've been married for [what] feels like my whole life!"
RELATED: Kyle Richards Reveals Daughter Farrah Kept Her Engagement a Secret at Paris Hilton's Wedding
The Real Housewives of the North Pole follows the two "Christmas Queens" of North Pole, Vermont, Trish (Richards) and Diana (Betsey Brandt). The duo has made a name for themselves over the past nine years after winning the Best Holiday House decorating contest every year, but after a particularly nasty spat, the two women ignite a town-wide feud just days before Christmas.
Their argument catches the eye of a national magazine writer (Jackson), who hopes to nab her first big story with an expose titled 'Real Housewives of the North Pole.'
The Housewives of the North Pole began streaming on Peacock Thursday.