Kyle Richards Celebrates Daughter Farrah's Engagement to Alex Manos: 'Couldn't Be Happier'

Kyle Richards' daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, is officially a bride-to-be!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, celebrated Farrah's engagement to businessman Alex Manos with a sweet Instagram tribute on Monday. Richards posted a photo of the happy couple and a congratulatory cake from the pair's engagement party.

"My baby @farrahbritt is getting married!" Richards captioned her post on Monday. "We love Alex so much and couldn't be happier!! Congratulations Farrah & Alex."

Richards' RHOBH costars also commented their well-wishes for the happy couple. Garcelle Beauvais commented with multiple clapping emojis and two red heart emojis, while Crystal Kung Minkoff replied with three red heart emojis.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!" Lisa Rinna wrote. "What great news!!!!!!!!"

Farrah also gushed about the milestone in her own Instagram post, which included photos and a video from the couple's intimate engagement party.

"Beyond grateful for you," the 33-year-old wrote. "I love you so much @mralexmanos."

Replying to the post, Richards wrote: "My heart is bursting 💓 Love you both 💍 👰🏻‍♀️."

Richards' sister Kathy Hilton and niece Nicky Hilton Rothschild showed their support as well, commenting with multiple heart emojis.

Richards shares Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, to whom she was married from 1988 to 1992.

The Halloween Kills actress went on to wed Mauricio Umansky in 1996. The longtime couple share daughters Alexia, 25, Sophia, 21, and Portia, 13.

Recently, Richards and Umansky reflected on their own wedding day for The Knot's Winter 2021 issue. She admitted to being "worried" about the pair's traditional Jewish ceremony due to her pregnancy with Alexia.