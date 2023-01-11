Kyle Richards Calls Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Departure 'a Big Loss': 'She Brought a Lot to the Show'

"It’s very strange to think that she’s gone, and I’m not someone who likes change," Kyle Richards said of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Lisa Rinna

By
Published on January 11, 2023 08:14 PM
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- "The Divided States of Erika" Episode 1105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Kyle Richards is weighing in on Lisa Rinna's exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The 54-year-old reality star admitted that Rinna's departure is "a big loss for me personally" while hosting a "Cozy Comforts"-themed Amazon Live stream on Wednesday.

"I will say [Lisa] was always very supportive of me in my personal life and my business life," she shared. "Any time I was producing a show or in a movie, whatever it was, she was always extremely supportive, and we had a lot of fun."

However, Richards knows fans have "strong feelings" about her loyalty to Rinna, particularly amid her sister Kathy Hilton's feud with the star, which played out on the 12th season of the hit Bravo series.

"People would say, 'Why didn't you speak up and defend your sister?'" she recalled. "I can't always explain things, but sometimes being quiet may look like it's the easy way out, but it's actually the hardest thing to do."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a>, Harry Hamlin, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kyle-richards/" data-inlink="true">Kyle Richards</a>, and Mauricio Umansky
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Richards added that she puts the "two situations in separate boxes" and will "miss Lisa Rinna."

Richards also explained why she chose to post a throwback video of Rinna with her and fellow RHOBH cast member Dorit Kemsley on a trip in Provence, France, to Instagram on Tuesday.

"I felt the need to post something about Rinna, throwing back to good times, because, you know, we did have a lot of amazing times on the show over these years," she shared.

"Lisa brought a lot to the show on her eight years of being on, and regardless of what happened last year – people have very strong feelings about what happened last year – regardless of that, she brought a lot to the show," she continued. "And we had a lot of great times, and that's what I'm choosing to think about and remember, even though that also makes me sad."

"It's very strange to think that she's gone, and I'm not someone who likes change," she added.

BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: <a href="https://people.com/tag/lisa-rinna/" data-inlink="true">Lisa Rinna</a> -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
Lisa Rinna. Cindy Ord/Bravo/Getty

Rinna confirmed her departure from RHOBH in a statement shared with PEOPLE on Jan. 5.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," the Rinna Beauty founder said. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Rinna had a rough go of it in her final season. She notably feuded with costars Hilton and Sutton Stracke, though she also dealt with the death of her mother Lois while filming. Her online antics later resulted in her generating backlash from fans.

When initially asked about her future thereafter, Rinna told E! News: "We'll see."

"We're just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us," she added. "We never know. You never know."

