Kyle Richards Apologizes for Calling Denise Richards a 'Ragamuffin': 'I Regret That Comment'

"The margaritas, exhaustion & emotions not bringing out the best in me," Kyle Richards said of making the comment that night

Kyle Richards is expressing regret over a recent jab she took at co-star Denise Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

During Wednesday night's episode of the reality show, Denise turned heads for her interesting and off-putting word choice in calling Denise a "ragamuffin."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Denise, 49, later poked fun at the comment, using "ragamuffin" as the hashtag in a recent Instagram post looking back at past magazines where she graced the cover.

"Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin," she wrote.

Kyle was quick to comment on Denise's sneer, apologizing for her remark on the show, noting that she "was not the best version of [herself] that night."

"Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that. I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don't get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot," she explained in the comment.

RELATED: Kyle Richards Explains Denise Richards' Puzzling 'Bravo, Bravo' Comment on RHOBH Premiere

She added, "So I didn't get the sudden change. With that said, I still regret that comment... My apologies."

Kyle, 51, also responded to several tweets from fans who were taken back by her comment following Wednesday night's episode.

She explained that a "ragamuffin" was something "my mom used to call me when I looked messy. She would say don't run around like a ragamuffin."

"Doesn't make it right that I said that. Not nice. Denise is beautiful no doubt. The margaritas, exhaustion & emotions not bringing out the best in me," she admitted on Twitter.

When another user asked if "ragamuffin" was a "fighting word," Kyle explained that it is "not a mean word but it wasn't said in a nice way."

The drama between Kyle and Denise came a week after the show featured a dinner party at Kyle's home, where she asked Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, to explain his profession to the group.

RELATED: RHOBH's Kyle Richards Opens Up About the New Season: 'Some People Aren't Speaking' to Each Other

“Denise’s husband, what Aaron does is something that’s more, I want to say cutting-edge. Even though people who know who have been around for a long time like … Yolanda Hadid … went to Aaron. And what he does is very interesting. And what you do is really amazing,” said Kyle. “Can you tell us a little about that?”

Aaron, who is also an actor and wed Denise in September 2018, tried to explain his work.

“Everything you’ve been taught about how diseases process and stuff works is not true,” started Aaron, who paused before admitting, “I have to be careful.”

Speaking in a quieter tone, Denise reminded him, “We already have people following us, be careful.”

Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle and Lisa Rinna appeared to be both shocked and intrigued, pressing Aaron about who the couple was followed by.

“Aaron has a job where people get tremendous results and sometimes certain organizations don’t like to see those results because they make a lot of money otherwise,” Denise said in a confessional. “And there’s times we’re followed.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.