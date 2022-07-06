On her Instagram Tuesday, Kyle Richards also addressed another Real Housewives of Beverly Hills preview clip showing her reaction to Erika Girardi cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son, Jax

Kyle Richards Apologized to Sutton Stracke After Accusing Her of Lying About Previous Miscarriages

Kyle Richards attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV); Sutton Stracke attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV)

Kyle Richards is clearing the air ahead of this week's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After Kyle, 53, was slammed for her remarks seen in preview clips of the Bravo show — she accused Sutton Stracke of lying about her two previous miscarriages and also said it was "funny" that Erika Girardi cursed at Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son Jax — she addressed her behavior on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

"Hi guys, I wanted to share some things with you about this week's episode. I have not seen it yet but have seen the clips floating around online," Kyle began.

Kyle first addressed her conversation with Sutton, which occurred shortly after Diana Jenkins talked with the pair about her miscarriage.

"When Diana was sharing her story about having a miscarriage I was taken aback because I felt like Sutton wasn't letting Diana have her moment to share what she had just recently gone through," Kyle explained.

"I had obviously had a few drinks and didn't express myself clearly & I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether," she added.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Sheree Zampino, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, Sanela Diana Jenkins, Erika Jayne, and Kyle Richards attend Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC) Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

She told her followers that when she woke up the following day, she thought about the conversation and "realized that maybe Sutton was sharing her story with Diana to connect with her in some way."

"I immediately called Sutton and apologized to her," Kyle continued. "I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot."

"Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on," she added.

Additionally, Kyle discussed another teaser clip in which she was seen chatting with her husband Mauricio Umansky, as well as Dorit Kemsley and her husband Paul, about a recent interaction that fellow RHOBH costar Erika had with Garcelle's teenage son Jax.

"Wait, did you guys miss when Erika said to Garcelle's son, the 14-year-old, to go 'f— off'?" Kyle asked the group in the clip through laughter. "I mean, it's not funny, but it is funny."

"I think it's great that she did that," Mauricio, 52, added.

Explaining her reaction, Kyle said on her Instagram Story she "had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day along with some funny moments as well."

"When I said it's not funny but it's funny, I meant Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not," she wrote. "I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that."

She continued, "We are all parents and certainly wouldn't want anyone speaking to any of our children like that."

"Until Mexico, we had never seen Erika drink like that. So this was new behavior we were seeing," she said. "I think while focusing on that the more important issue was being minimalized."

Noting that she "never post[s] things like this," Kyle concluded by saying she "felt absolutely terrible watching these clips."

As for Garcelle, 55, when a fan tagged her in a tweet on Monday along with the clip and asked if she had seen it, she replied, "Nope never saw this scene until now 😡."

The actress also shared a photo on Instagram of her three sons along with the caption, "This is an appreciation post for my sons Oliver, Jax, & Jaid."