The Bravo star lost over $1 million dollars in jewelry — including her mother’s ring — when her Encino, California home was burglarized back in 2017

Kyle Richards Alleges That Her Stolen Ring Is on Psychic’s Hand in Photo Shared by Diane Keaton

The case of Kyle Richards' stolen jewelry just got a whole lot more interesting.

During the Wednesday night "Secrets Revealed" episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the 51-year-old reality star claimed that she located one of her allegedly stolen jewelry pieces, all thanks to a 2019 Instagram post from Diane Keaton.

With the episode airing unseen moments from the Bravo series' tenth season, Richards detailed that she identified her alleged stolen ring on the hand of a woman with long black painted nails, wearing several rings, in an Instagram photo posted by Keaton last July.

"I had the craziest thing happen," she said in the previously unseen footage. "I was looking on Instagram and I saw Diane Keaton — she posted a picture of a psychic's hands on the 3rd Street Promenade and they had my ring on her hand."

A rep for Richards directed PEOPLE to her Instagram Story and noted that the star is appreciative of all support in the search for the ring. The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

"It was the craziest, craziest story," Richards then told Andy Cohen and the rest of her RHOBH castmates, before she detailed how she reached out to one of the agents at her husband's real estate firm, The Agency, who represents Keaton, to help shed light on the situation.

Keaton, 74, then got back to the agent, who notified Richards that the woman in her photo was a psychic and that Keaton "just took a picture of her hands because she thought the nails were so interesting,"

Unseen footage then showed that Richards hired a private investigator to help track down the psychic, but after failing to locate her, Richards decided to take matters into her own hands and investigate with the help of good friend Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

"We thought we were hot on the trail but then we realized we were just in circles," Mellencamp said.

Then noting that she didn't have the time to continue the search due to her busy schedule, Richards added, "I do want to pick that up again and figure that out because I want to know if she bought that from someone or a pawn shop. Even if I have to buy it back from her, I'm happy to do that."

The woman in the photograph posted by Keaton has not been identified, but in the comment section of the post an account by the name of groovehealing alleges that they know the woman in the photograph.

"I have been trying to reach Kyle," the comment begins. "The woman in question is neither a fortune teller nor a thief and has had the ring for decades."

The commentator then wrote that they are happy to share more information with Kyle so that she can spend her time looking for whoever actually allegedly stole the ring.

Richards further addressed the ring incident in her Instagram Story on Thursday, saying that she got "a lot of questions" about the piece of jewelry.

Posting a picture of the ring in her drawer, Richards detailed that she took the photo the night before she was burglarized back in 2017, writing, "I thought to myself 'if I ever was burglarized how would I remember exactly what I have' so I took a photo in case that ever happened. Talk about manifesting."

In the next post, Richards shared a side by side shot of her mother's ring in her drawer with the photograph that was taken by Keaton.

"You can see where the gold is rubbed off in the exact spot," she wrote.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Richards' home in Encino, California, was burglarized while she and her family were on a trip in Aspen, Colorado in December 2017.

Over $1 million dollars in jewelry, including $150,000 worth of watches owned by Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, was stolen from the property, according to TMZ, which first reported the news at the time.