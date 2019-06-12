Kyle Richards on Rumor Sister Kathy Hilton Is Joining RHOBH: 'She Would Be an Amazing Housewife'

Kyle Richards would be more than happy to welcome another sister into the Bravo fold.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, Richards, 50, was asked about the rumors her sister Kathy Hilton is in talks to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I mean, I would be happy … I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on?” said Richards, whose sister Kim Richards was an original Housewife.

“My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is,” she continued. “She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Image zoom Kathy Hilton (left) and Kyle Richards Araya Diaz/WireImage

Speculation surrounding Hilton, 60, was sparked after she snapped a photo with Andy Cohen at a restaurant recently. On WWHL, Cohen clarified the situation, denying reports that he took her out to dinner to woo her for the show.

“The truth is, I went to Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills and Kathy was at the table next to us and we took a photo together,” he said.

“With that said, never say never,” chimed in Richards.

“Never say never, exactly,” Cohen replied.

Cohen previously denied that Hilton would be joining the cast as Lisa Vanderpump‘s replacement after the O.G. Housewife decided last week to quit the show after nine seasons.

“There’s no replacing Lisa,” he said on his SiriusXM Radio show Andy Cohen Live on Monday. “Whomever comes on the show is not replacing [her]. I don’t want that to be the narrative for whomever comes on the show. You can’t put that on someone.”

“No one will ever replace her,” he continued. “And no one can replace her. I mean, it has been well-documented that when we were developing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was not totally sold on doing the show … but when I saw Lisa Vanderpump on that casting tape, man, she was the one who really sold me on doing the show. She is iconic. And I am so glad that we will continue to see more of Lisa — in all of her glory — on Vanderpump Rules.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.