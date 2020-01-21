Happy anniversary Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky!

In celebration of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s 24th anniversary with her real estate agent husband, Richards shared a series of throwback photos to Instagram on Monday that featured the couple throughout their years together, including the day they tied the knot and the birth of one of their daughters.

“It’s hard to believe this was taken 24 years ago today. Happy anniversary @mumansky18 I love you so much and am so appreciative of what we have together,” Richards, 51, began her touching tribute, noting a gorgeous snap of the couple gazing into each other’s eyes on their wedding day.



“We met when we were so young❤️ How fortunate are we that have been able to grow together, side by side and not apart,” said Richards.

“When I look at our family, so full of love, I am grateful for this life we have built. Our children are a true testament of our love,” Richards continued about Umansky, with whom she has three daughters (Alexia, 23, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 11; Richards also has a daughter Farrah, 31, from her first marriage).



The mother of four, who also shared a recent family photo, concluded: “I love you more 💞Here’s to having fun, making more memories and loving each other for the rest of our lives 🥂❤️.”

Image zoom Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia Kyle Richards/Instagram

In December 2015, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the secret to their long-lasting, happy marriage.

“We’re a really good match,” Richards said. “We get along really well, actually better than you see on television!”

Image zoom Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“We’re best friends,” added Umansky, 49. “We actually enjoy each other. She’s funny, she makes me laugh. I don’t have big guys nights out; Kyle is the person I want to spend most of my time with.”

Even their arguments are adorable: “We fight about the temperature in the room,” Richards said with a laugh. “He always wants it cold!”

Climate clashes aside, the reality star said she feels blessed to have the life she’s “always dreamed” of having.

“I grew up in a divorced family, and I had a very different upbringing,” said Richards. “Now I have a husband I’m in love with who I’m excited to see every day and kids who are together and really tight.”