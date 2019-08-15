Todd Chrisley's Son Kyle Says He's No Longer Estranged from His Family, Supports Dad After Indictment

Kyle Chrisley is speaking out after his father, Todd Chrisley, was indicted for tax evasion.

While Kyle has long been estranged from his reality TV star dad, he says that is no longer the case and is denying previous claims he made about his father’s taxes, saying that he was lying because of a drug addiction.

“I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” Kyle, 27, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all.”

“Everything I said in my interview was a lie,” Kyle said, referencing a 2017 interview with Good Morning America in which he said Todd bragged about not having to pay taxes. “These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

Kyle explained that he is now sober and has been able to mend his damaged relationship with his family.

“My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me,” he continued. “I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe [whom his parents are now raising], I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. 9 months ago I went to my dad with an apology. His words were ‘I love you always, and you are forgiven’ and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness.”

Kyle said in his post that the guilt he feels for speaking ill of Todd is “indescribable.”

“I can’t take it back so I’m telling you now, with a clear mind, my mom and dad have done nothing wrong! Today, I am sober. I am working, and I am at a good place in my life. I just want to fix what I’ve done wrong so that I am able to forgive myself.”

“I will continue to stand as a united front alongside my mom, my dad, and the rest of my family,” he concluded. “My hope is that my sister Lindsie will seek the same forgiveness from my daddy as I have, that he is able to forgive her, and that my family will one day be whole again.”

Kyle claims it was his sister Lindsie and his biological mom Teresa Terry who spoke to authorities about his father and stepmom Julie.

“About a year and a half ago my biological mom and my sister, Lindsie were responsible for turning my dad in to the Georgia Department of Revenue for Tax evasion,” Kyle continued in his Facebook post, explaining that his “rocky” relationship with Todd at the time was “used to their advantage.”

“I was battling drug addiction and I felt like he [was] trying to control me so when they said if he’s locked up he can’t put you back in treatment I said okay,” Kyle went on. “I should have said NO!”

Lindsie via her lawyer has denied she turned in her father.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” the former reality star said in a statement via her lawyer obtained by PEOPLE Wednesday. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

“Lindise has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” the statement continued. “Lindise is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”

Todd and his wife, Julie, were indicted by a federal grand jury this week for tax evasion and other financial crimes, according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE. Peter Tarantino, the couple’s former accountant, is also facing the same charges.

The Chrisleys have denied the charges against them.

“The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods. The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges,” said Todd’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday.