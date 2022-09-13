Kyle Abrams Reveals the One 'Love Is Blind' Divorce He 'Didn't Expect' — and Which He Did

The season 2 Love Is Blind divorces rocked the entire cast.

Last month, news broke that Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones were separating, then Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson announced their split. Both of the couples were less than a year into their marriages — and their love stories had unfold on Netflix only months beforehand.

Ahead of Friday's three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, costar Kyle Abrams exclusively tells PEOPLE: "One of them, I could tell, was a rocky road, but the other one I didn't see coming."

"I thought Jarrette and Iyanna were really strong. I mean, I didn't expect that. I didn't think it would happen that quickly," admits Kyle, 30. "I don't know what the relationship was like. They seemed great together."

Kyle, on the other hand, says he did "know Nick and Danielle had ups and downs."

"That I'm familiar with," he says of Danielle, 29, and Nick, 36. "That's all just from what people [were] telling me. I didn't see it, really."

Adam Rose/Netflix (2)

Kyle also tells PEOPLE the two divorces have impacted the cast's overall closeness as "the guys and the girls have just split down the middle."

"After the divorce, I think everyone had to take a side," he explains. "I see the girls going out and I'm like, well, I have nothing against the guys. I hang out with a couple that weren't featured on the show. I still talk to them. But yeah, I think it's diminished. I think more between the guys than the girls."

Fans will soon get to see a glimpse into the aftermath of February's finale on Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. But controversial cast member Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee will not be reuniting with the bunch onscreen.

Kyle says he doesn't think the cast has kept in touch with Shake, who drummed up backlash for his mistreatment of ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati. But "people say they see him around," he adds.

"I could care less," Kyle continues. "And he's like, 'Oh, I said no to being on After the Altar.' I'm like, 'Not true. They begged us to do a scene with you and we all said no.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special premieres Friday on Netflix.