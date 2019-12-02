Khloé Kardashian Says 'Thank You' After Tristan Thompson Says He Loves Her in Awkward KUWTK Scene

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t want to give Tristan Thompson any false hope.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé awkwardly struggles with how to react after Thompson, 28, tells her he loves her. (The former couple split earlier this year after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods.)

While Khloé was saying goodnight to their 1-year-old daughter True over FaceTime, Thompson ended the call by saying “all right, love you,” prompting the reality star to respond with, “bye … thank you.”

After she hung up, friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq couldn’t help but laugh at the uncomfortable exchange.

“I don’t know what to say,” Khloé explained. “I just think now, I’ve already seen how this ride goes and I don’t enjoy it. So it’s like, why would I want to do it for a third time?”

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Conflicted’ as Tristan Thompson Gives Her a Diamond ‘Promise Ring’ on KUWTK

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed her longtime family friend, 21-year-old Woods, in February. She has since said she’s forgiven him, partly for the sake of their daughter.

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” she said in the episode. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Later in the episode, Khloé felt conflicted after she received both a diamond necklace and a “promise ring” from Thompson for her 35th birthday.

“I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just really want to make sure there are no expectations,” she said after calling Thompson to thank him. “If I keep something is that misleading? It’s the sweetest, kindest gesture, but it doesn’t mean a necklace is going to fix everything.”

RELATED: Tristan Thompson Calls Khloé Kardashian ‘Perfection’ on Her Latest Instagram Post

Ultimately, Khloé decided to keep the presents as a symbol of their peaceful co-parenting relationship.

“I don’t want to be with him, I don’t. I appreciate how nice he’s being to me and he should be nice to me,” she told her sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian. “I want us to have a healthy, kind and loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when they see each other.”

“I know that he’s trying,” she continued. “We are slowly moving into the direction of being friends as well as amazing co-parents.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!