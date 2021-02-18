"She's carrying a suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts," Tristan Thompson says of Khloé Kardashian in a sneak peek

Tristan Thompson Goes to Kim Kardashian for Advice About His Relationship with Khloé on KUWTK

Tristan Thompson is looking for relationship advice.

"Some days are good and some days she gets a little frustrated with what's going on with the media," says Tristan.

Kim says she thinks her sister has a hard time tuning out other people's opinions when it comes to her on-off relationship with the NBA player. "I don't even think it's to her anymore about getting over the past things that you guys have been through," she says. "I think it's just mostly what other people are going to think. I think she's totally fine — otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

Khloé, 36, and Tristan, 29, called it quits in 2019 after news broke that he hooked up with their family friend, Jordyn Woods. (Tristan has never publicly addressed it, but Woods claimed he kissed her at an afterparty at his house after a long night of drinking.)

It wasn't their first public scandal: Tristan also allegedly cheated on Khloé in 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter True. But last summer, the couple got back together after months of hunkering down at home with their daughter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To Kim in the clip, Tristan says Khloé is "carrying a suitcase of other people's opinions and thoughts."

"I just never thought she was like that," says Kim, 40. "That wasn't who she was. She was always the tough Khloé that doesn't give a f---."

Using Kim's husband Kanye West as an example, Tristan says he wishes Khloé was able to just focus on the fact that they are happy.

"You're never going get to the finish line if you're trying to always please the masses," he says. "You've just got to live for yourself. Like Ye — he don't give a damn if you like him or not. He's happy and he's going to do it his way [whether you] like him or not. That's why I respect him."

"She's got to understand that, too," he adds. "Just do what the f--- makes you happy."

Kim urges Tristan to have an open conversation with Khloé about how he's feeling.

"You should just tell her that you don't want to rush her process but ... you don't want to be this like, kept secret because she is so embarrassed," she says. "Like, that makes you sad and that makes you feel a way."

Since their reconciliation, the couple has been going strong. In December, Khloé and True traveled to Boston, where Tristan moved after signing a deal with the Celtics, to celebrate Christmas with the basketball player.

"Khloé and Tristan are good," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the family "had a fun week" together.

"They played in the snow, shopped and enjoyed holiday outings," the source said. "They also celebrated an early Christmas with Tristan since they couldn't all be together on Christmas Day."