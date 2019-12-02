Khloé Kardashian Is 'Conflicted' as Tristan Thompson Gives Her a Diamond 'Promise Ring' on KUWTK

Khloé Kardashian has some new bling courtesy of her ex, Tristan Thompson.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé has mixed feelings after Thompson surprises her with several lavish gifts for her 35th birthday.

Ahead of her birthday, Khloé admits that Thompson, 28, has expressed his desire to get back together. (The former couple split earlier this year after he kissed family friend Jordyn Woods.)

“Lately Tristan has been telling me he’s sorry and that he loves and appreciates me,” she says. “But right now, the most I can handle is co-parenting. I really believe that Tristan wants more than that but that’s not what I’m about.”

But that isn’t stopping Thompson from trying to win her back. During a press trip to Connecticut, Khloé discovers a surprise diamond necklace from her ex.

Clearly confused by receiving such an extravagant gift, the reality stars struggles with whether she should keep the necklace.

“I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just really want to make sure there are no expectations,” she says after calling Thompson to thank him. “If I keep something is that misleading? It’s the sweetest, kindest gesture, but it doesn’t mean a necklace is going to fix everything.”

Little did Khloé know, that wasn’t the only surprise Thompson had planned. He also gifted her a diamond ring — which only confused her even more.

“[Tristan] gives me a card and he goes ‘and I hope you accept this ring’ ” she recalls to Scott Disick. “And I go ‘Nope! No!’ “

“It looks fully like an engagement [ring],” says Disick, 36, examining the rock.

Thompson told Khloé it was a “promise ring.”

“I was like, I really appreciate it, but I don’t think I can accept it,’ ” she continues. ” ‘This is a beautiful new you that I’m seeing, I just don’t want there to be any blurred lines or for you to think anything.’ “

During a confessional interview, Khloé continues to insist that despite the gifts, there is still “nothing romantic” going on between her and Thompson.

Thompson first allegedly cheated on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018. Though they reconciled, their relationship never fully recovered — and it’s been over for good since he kissed her longtime family friend, 21-year-old Woods, in February. She has since said she’s forgiven him, partly for the sake of their daughter.

Luckily, Khloé’s sisters helped plan the perfect birthday party to get her mind off of Thompson. Kylie Jenner threw her a super-luxe, super-pink themed soirée in June. After walking under a neon sign that said “KHLOmoney” in giant pink scrawl, guests entered a backyard bash fit for reality royalty. All of the food, decor and outfits were tinted in shades of pink, and the birthday girl wore a hot pink tube top and her hair down in waves.

“Kylie did a phenomenal job,” she says on KUWTK.

The next day, however, Khloé still can’t stop thinking about the her complicated relationship with Thompson.

“I don’t want to be with him, I don’t. I appreciate how nice he’s being to me and he should be nice to me,” she tells her sisters. “I want us to have a healthy, kind and loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when they see each other.”

“I know that he’s trying,” she continues. “We are slowly moving into the direction of being friends as well as amazing co-parents.”

