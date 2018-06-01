KUWTK Is Coming Back — and Documenting the Kardashian Baby Boom!

Michele Corriston
June 01, 2018 04:00 PM

The Karjenner women are telling their sides of the story.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns this summer on E!, and the new episodes will highlight the famous family’s expansion.

In case you need a refresher: Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate in January; Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, in February; and Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child, daughter True, in April.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at the season, the sisters pose in front of mock headlines updating fans on their lives.

Kim, 37, is focused on cosmetics business and baby no. 3, telling her siblings, “Things have really changed.”

“Baby on board!” exclaims new mom Khloé, 33.

As for Kourtney Kardashian? The 39-year-old mom of three’s promo suggests the season will focus on her life after moving on from ex Scott Disick, and in one scene, she tearfully tells Khloé, “Work is not more important to me.”

But momager Kris Jenner knows her daughters’ bond is unbreakable.

“Sooner or later, you guys are going to realize how much you all mean to one another,” she says.

