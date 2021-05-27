Kourtney Kardashian Says Kendall Jenner Returns Her Gifts in KUWTK Sneak Peek: 'It's Funny'

Ahead of Kendall Jenner’s 25th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian reflects on her recent attempts at buying gifts for her sister

Kourtney Kardashian's attempts at giving gifts to Kendall Jenner haven't been so successful.

"I started her this collection of Hermès china last year for her birthday, so I got her like teacups and a teapot and all the tea stuff, and then for Christmas I added to it and I got her all the serving platters," explains Kourtney, 42.

"So I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes," she continues. "So we called Hermès and I was like 'Can you send me photos of what I didn't get yet?' and then they just said 'I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her.'"

"I like literally picked out each dish with thought and care," Kourtney tells her sisters as they all let out a laugh at her predicament.

"What did she say when you gave them to her?" asks Khloé, 36, to which Kourtey says, "She liked them, she didn't open them."

"She's young. We like china because we have like dinner parties and friends…" Khloé adds.

After noting that "in a few years she'll wish that she had it," Kourtney says she's going to keep gifting Kendall the china, despite the fact that she'll likely return it.

"I want to be like you think the jokes on me you keep returning it, jokes on you cause I'm gonna keep buying it!" she says. "So I'm going to still buy it for her, for her birthday, just because I think it's funny. I just want to give it to her again to see her reaction."

"I just thought this was such a great gift I couldn't even believe that Kendall didn't like it," Kourtney adds in her confessional. "I mean she definitely could have told me, I understand why she wouldn't, it might be uncomfortable but I really just find it funny. I just want to see her opening it and pretending that this is the greatest gift."

In the end, Kourtney admits that she used to be a frequent gift returner and suggests that maybe Kendall's move is karma.

"I used to be a big returner of items, I don't return anything now I just am like 'I like it!' but I think the karma of my constant returning is maybe coming back to me," she says.