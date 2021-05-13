KUWTK Sneak Peek: Kim Kardashian Tells Kourtney that Scott Disick Is 'Scared' for the Show to End

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians series finale will air this summer

In a new sneak peek at Thursday's episode of the reality series, Kim, 40, approaches sister Kourtney Kardashian to share her worries about Scott after the family decided to conclude the show after 20 seasons.

"I feel like Scott, he feels like maybe as a family we're going to be gone if we're not scheduled to all meetup," Kim tells Kourtney, Scott's ex and the mother of his three children, sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6 and 8-year-old daughter Penelope

"I think it's just change, some people have a really hard time with change," replies Kourtney, 41.

"Think about all the times he's had a big change, hasn't been positive for him, so maybe he's scared in this way that he feels like, 'Well what if I have nothing to do and I get so restless and that was giving me a purpose and giving me something to do? And what if I start drinking or what if I start this or what if I start that?' You know like, I can only imagine," Kim says.

"I know that we are Scott's only family and that he feels insecure about not being able to spend time with the whole family now that the show's ending," Kourtney then tells the cameras.

"I think he wants to make sure that we're all going to see each other when we're not filming and I want to make sure that he knows we will always be in each other's lives," she continues.

To Kim, Kourtney concludes, "I think he just needs to think of positive ways to spend his time."

During last week's episode, Scott, 37, expressed that he's afraid the end of Keeping Up will lead to him growing apart from the family.

"I think what we have here is amazing. This is what we do, you know, and just my biggest fear is that we'll float apart, and not see each other nearly as much, because if we don't work together every day we're surely not going to see each other every day," he said. "So, you know, it's very sad to me, you know, it's just kind of the ending of an era."

The Kardashian-Jenner family first announced in September that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last. The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007.

Following the series finale, the family will sit down with Andy Cohen for a "Housewives-style" reunion covering the entire series, they announced last month.