Kardashian Sisters Wonder If Kourtney and Scott Disick Are Hooking Up Again in KUWTK Sneak Peek

Would Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick ever revisit their relationship?

In a sneak peek at the upcoming 20th and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney's sisters point out that the exes seem to be particularly close.

"I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," Kim Kardashian West tells Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. "They were separate, they weren't spooning on the couch or anything."

"They weren't far away though — they were close," adds Kim, 40.

While Kourtney, 41, and Scott, 37, broke up in 2015 after nearly a decade together, Kim, Khloé and Kendall don't seem to have given up hope that they might end up back together one day.

"Do you think they're hooking up again?" wonders Kendall, 25. "I just want them to try."

Khloé, 36, says Kourtney would be devastated if Scott ever "fully moves on" with another woman. (He split from Sofia Richie, 22, last August after almost three years together.)

"Scott's single right now," she says. "What's the harm in trying? The worst that will happen is they're like, 'You know what? We don't vibe with this.' They're also too p----- to try."

"I think they're afraid of messing up their good co-parenting," adds Kim.

