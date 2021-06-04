In a sneak peek at next week's series finale, the star opens up to mom Kris Jenner about her marriage

Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West on KUWTK Finale: 'I Didn't Come This Far' to 'Not Be Happy'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians series finale is less than a week away, and it looks like the Kardashian sisters' romantic relationships will be taking center stage in the last episode.

In a promo for the finale, airing on E! next Thursday, June 10, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian all grapple with issues in their relationships with the men in their lives — starting with Khloé and boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"It makes sense for you to be in Boston," Tristan, who had recently signed with the Boston Celtics, tells Khloé via video chat in the clip.

"I don't know," admits the Good American mogul, 36.

"I don't know if I've really had time to think about what moving would mean for our relationship," Khloé, who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Tristan, 30, adds in a confessional.

Next up is Kourtney, 42, who this season has been struggling to manage the expectations of her family members when it comes to her relationship with ex Scott Disick.

"Everybody would like…" Kourtney begins, as Scott, 38, finishes her sentence: "Like, side with me."

"But I'm not going to be made to feel guilty when the things that I've asked of you haven't been done," she tells him.

Finally, Kim, 40, opens up to mom Kris Jenner about her strained relationship with Kanye West, from whom she has since filed for divorce.

"I always thought I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no — I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy," Kim says.

The Kardashian-Jenner family announced last September that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last. The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, first premiered in 2007.

Following the series finale next week, a special "Housewives-style" reunion will air with the cast, hosted by Andy Cohen and covering the entire series.