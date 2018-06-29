KUWTK Returns: Which Sister 'Doesn't Want to Be a Kardashian Anymore'?

Who’s struggling under the weight of her famous name in E!’s sneak peek at the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?

“She just doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore,” Kim Kardashian West says in a teaser released Friday.

“She could shove Kardashian up her f—ing vagina,” Khloé Kardashian replies.

Our guess? Kourtney Kardashian — who missed Khloé’s birthday party this week while traipsing around Europe with boyfriend Younes Bendjima and has expressed a desire to retreat from the spotlight in the past — is feeling the pressure of her high-profile life.

The new season will also cover the KarJenner baby boom: Kim, 37, welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate in January; Kylie Jenner, 20, welcomed her first child, daughter Stormi, in February; and Khloé, 34, welcomed her first child, daughter True, in April.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

“Are you obsessed with being a mom?” Khloe asks Kylie over the phone, to which the lip kits mogul exclaims, “Yes, I am!”

And of course there’s family drama as momager Kris Jenner tells her kids of an unknown loved one, “He’s still part of our family.”

“What about my dad?” Kendall Jenner demands of Caitlyn Jenner, who’s been estranged from her ex-wife and step-kids since the book about her transition from male to female hit shelves.

Season 15 of KUWTK premieres Aug. 5 at 9 p.m. ET on E!