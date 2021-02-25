Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in 2015 after nearly a decade together

KUWTK: Scott Disick Tells Ex Kourtney Kardashian He's Ready to Marry Her 'Right Now' in Sneak Peek

Could exes Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian rekindle their romance?

In a new sneak peek at the upcoming 20th and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian family gets together for a meal — and the topic of a possible Kourtney-Scott reunion is quickly brought up.

"Kourtney and Scott, so when are you guys going to get back together?" Kim Kardashian says in the clip.

"Wherever Kourt stands, I stand with her," Scott, 37, replies as Kourtney, 41, comments, "That's nice."

"Forever," Scott then adds.

"Could we just have a Kourtney-Scott wedding?" Kim, 40, suggests to the former couple, who broke up in 2015 after nearly a decade together. "That would be epic."

Matriarch Kris Jenner then chimes in, addressing Scott directly. "Scott, if you could just bring it within yourself to go over there and get on one knee and propose, we'll have the wedding. It'll be amazing — make my daughter respectable!" she teases

"Well I love you and I'm ready to marry you right here, right now," Scotts says. "Kourtney knows that we'll eventually get married and live a good life."

"Or when you want to work on yourself," Kourtney says.

"What else do I have to do?" he asks. "I would love to know what I can do."

"Let's hear it! What is it?" sister Khloé Kardashian says as the clip ends.

Kourtney and Scott share three children: sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope.

Currently, they're both seeing other people: Scott has been linked to 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin since October, and last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Kourtney is dating Travis Barker.

Though their relationship is still in the early stages, a source told PEOPLE that the Blink-182 musician has already gotten the stamp-of-approval from the Kardashian family.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," said the source. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."