KUWTK: Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian He's Going to Rehab After Feeling 'Depressed'

Scott Disick is taking positive steps in caring for his mental and emotional well-being.

Earlier this year, Disick sought treatment in rehab "to work on his past traumas," his attorney Marty Singer told PEOPLE in a statement. Now, Keeping Up with the Kardashians is sharing the vulnerable moment that Disick disclosed his decision to ex Kourtney Kardashian, two months after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was declared a pandemic.

In a clip of Thursday's upcoming episode, Disick tells Kardashian over the phone, "I was just thinking, I don't know, this whole COVID staying in, like no structure, it just like doesn't work for me. It's like making me feel like I just can't handle staying home, not working. Recently, all I've been doing is like trying to find things to do, like doing this, doing that. And just like renting a house in Malibu for an escape, and then that turned into a total s---show with paparazzi. It's like, okay, this is no sanctuary at all."

In a confessional, Disick, 37, says that "with everything going on, I'm just tired."

"In my mind, I'm thinking I wasted all this time, I can't have any privacy, I can't have any time by myself. This is ruined. Like, I just can't handle having nothing really to do and the truth was I started feeling more and more anxious, more and more depressed — like I was going to do something bad if I didn't figure something out or take myself out of this position," says Disick, who was dating Sofia Richie at the time. "I think now is the time to work on it."

Although Disick goes to therapy weekly, he tells Kardashian, 41, he doesn't "have any breakthroughs and I never feel happy."

"Like, I just didn't grieve my parents correctly," he tells his ex, "or give it enough time. And I just want to be the best person I can be for my family."

After being told by a few people about a facility "that specifically deals with past traumas," Disick asks Kardashian if it's alright that he goes to rehab while she cares for their three children: sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 8.

"If you're fine having the kids and you're good with everything, I would go for like at least a month," he tells her.

While Kardashian is fully supportive of him seeking help and is "good" to care for the kids, she admits she's "caught a little off guard because for the first time Scott isn't being asked to go away, he isn't having an issue with alcohol or drugs, and it's like his idea. So I think it feels really different."

"And I want him to be the best that he can, you know, for my kids and for himself and for me," she tells cameras. "And so I'm more than happy to support him in any way that I can. This time, I think it's really bringing up important work that we all have to do."

In May, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Disick had "entered a treatment facility," explaining: "He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible. Sofia [Richie] and Kourtney [Kardashian] both encouraged him to get help."

According to Daily Mail TV, Disick checked himself into a rehab facility in Colorado. At the time, Disick's attorney denied that the KUWTK star sought treatment because of cocaine and alcohol.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas. He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse," Singer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

He went on to confirm that Disick had left rehab after a photo of him inside the facility was leaked.

"Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," said Singer. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."