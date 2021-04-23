Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are trying to navigate the future of their relationship — but the exes aren't always on the same page.

During Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott and Kourtney's relationship took center stage as Scott, along with much of the Kardashian family, tried to convince Kourtney, 41, to rekindle their past romance.

The former couple split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, and share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope. (At the time of filming, both reality stars were single, but have since paired off: Kourtney with Blink-182 musician Travis Barker and Scott with Amelia Hamlin.)

On the episode, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian noticed that Scott, 37, was feeling a bit jealous of Kourtney's seemingly flirtatious encounters with a lifeguard she hired to watch their kids at the pool, and asked him about it.

kourtney kardashian, scott disick Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian with their kids | Credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

"It's like, I have different expectations for our life, the way we treat each other, but it's kind of like, one-sided," he told Kim and Khloé. "She's always said, 'I want a man that takes charge, that has money, who's successful, can take care of me and not make me lift a finger.'"

He continued, "I play the role of a husband. I treat her like my wife, she talks to me like I'm her husband. I do my best to take care of her, you know what I mean? But then I realize in return, I don't really get much of anything. And it sucks sometimes."

"Do you think she's stringing you along?" asked Kim, 40, to which Scott responded, "I don't know."

"I think the thing that keeps Kourt and I connected is that deep down we do love each other," he said in his confessional. "To see her kind of be flirty or trying to be cute for another guy, not me, will always strike some kind of jealousy bone in my body. In a perfect world, Kourtney and I end up just being together and raising our family. But as you know, complications happen."

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick | Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

"If you started low key, not being available, not answering, she'd flip her s--- and be like, 'What do you think he's doing?'" Kim then suggested.

"If you actually hold strong, she'll be like, 'Damn, like, what did I lose?'" added Khloé, 36.

"I feel really sad that Scott has these feelings, just because I feel helpless," the Good American mogul said in a confessional with Kim, who agreed.

"Yeah, that's the feeling: helpless. It's all these years later he feels so strongly about Kourtney," she said.

"They're both really elusive, so Scott has to grow some balls and stop just talking to us about these things and let's just talk to Kourt about it," Khloé concluded. "Let's see how she feels — you never know unless you bring it up."

During a group dinner, Kim then decided to facilitate a conversation about Kourtney and Scott getting back together, beginning by suggesting they just skip to the wedding. Scott made it clear that he would marry her "right here, right now" — but Kourtney wasn't having it.

"I'm feeling really ambushed right now like, I don't know, I'm usually more prepared to talk to the family and so I don't even know how to react," she told the cameras. "Scott and I have had these talks before so I just think that him and I have our own, like, private understanding of like, what would even need to happen for that to even be a consideration, and I just don't really think it's fair to like, talk about it in front of the whole family as if it's everyone's business."

"I don't know what all the limbo is for," Scott said in his own confessional. "There was a time when the whole family would tell Kourtney, 'The last person you want to be with is Scott.' Now, the whole family wants us back together. It's like the most flattering, most beautiful thing I could hear in the world, and it's definitely tough that Kourtney says almost nothing."

Back at the dinner table, Khloé took note of Kourtney's silence and commented, "You guys are stressing her out by the way, see her face."

"You know when something gives you anxiety?" the Poosh founder asked her sisters.

"Do you feel anxiety because of marriage? Because marriage is too serious for you?" Khloé replied, but Kourtney didn't have an answer.

Scott Disick Celebrates His Birthday at 1 OAK Nightclub Las Vegas at The Mirage Hotel & Casino Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian in May 2015 | Credit: David Becker/WireImage

Finally, Kourtney and Scott sat down to chat one-on-one, without the chatter from her extended family. Scott emphasized that he didn't like seeing her with another guy (apparently referring to the lifeguard) and expressed that he couldn't continue to live in limbo when it came to their relationship.

"If you can just make the final decision that you and I are never going to try to be a family again, then I can move on and I could deal with you being with other people," he said. "And I don't want to give you an ultimatum and I don't want to push you. I don't want to make you anxious, but you don't say no, and you leave this door open, so I have expectations in my mind, and they don't seem to ever get met. I don't want to have to like, live in limbo for the rest of my life with you."

"Yeah, I don't want to live in limbo either," she replied.

"I feel like you're lonely, I don't want you to be," Scott said, but Kourtney disagreed: "I'm not lonely."

"I know that this isn't what Scott wants to hear and I do appreciate his vulnerability and like, really putting himself out there, but like, he always kind of tries to put a lot of pressure on me, and I just don't really think that's fair," she told the cameras.

After Kourtney stated that she's "happy right now," Scott shared that he wasn't.

"Alright, so in my mind, we're always going to be a family …" she began.

"I just want a little bit more at the end of the night," Scott interrupted. "After we take care of our children, to go to sleep in two different rooms two feet apart, seems stupid to me if two people could work things out. It seems like we do everything else together, but like, the intimacy part that we leave for other people. And then those other people are just jealous of our relationship. And they feel like the only thing they have is the intimacy part, not like, the friendship and everything else and sharing children in life. I love you, so it's difficult."

Despite Scott's revelations, Kourtney maintained that he hadn't met her expectations for being in a romantic relationship again.

"I really wasn't here to like, make any decisions, but Scott and I have had a lot of conversations over the years about this and he knows what would need to happen in order for this to even be a possibility, and certain things haven't happened that I've been very clear about," she said in her confessional. "Just like, my answer isn't going to change unless his actions change, so I'm hesitant to have that conversation right now."

"I feel like for so many years and so long I always thought that we would end up together," Scott admitted. "And now it's getting to a point where I'm not really sure if that's ever gonna happen again. I guess you just have different things then that you want to do with your life."

As Kourtney began to reply, though, Scott stopped her — "You don't have to make your mind up now. Just wait a couple more years," he said.

"I'll get back to you," she said with a laugh.