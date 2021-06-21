KUWTK Reunion: Scott Disick Addresses Why He Dates 'Much Younger Women'

"Everybody gets this wrong," said Disick after Andy Cohen asked him: "Scott, what's up with dating much younger women?"

Andy Cohen asked Scott Disick about some patterns in his dating life.

During part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, which aired on Sunday, the Watch What Happens Live hosts spoke to Disick, 38, about his tendency to date women who are younger than him (with the exception, of course, of his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, with whom he shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and 8-year-old daughter Penelope).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Scott, what's up with dating much younger women?" Cohen, 53, asked.

"Everybody gets this wrong," said Disick, who is currently dating 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin. "That I look for young girls, I don't go out looking for young girls, they happened to be attracted to me because I look young, that's what I'm telling myself."

Prior to his relationship with Hamlin, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the father of three previously dated 22-year-old Sofia Richie.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney Kardashian; Scott Disick Credit: Keeping Up With The Kardashians/Youtube

Also during part two of the reunion, Disick spoke about wanting to be in a monogamous relationship after years of "bad behavior" due to substance abuse and drinking.

"Is a monogamous relationship what you aspire to?" Cohen asked.

"Yeah, now. Then I was somewhat young and I didn't really know the difference," Disick said before momager Kris Jenner pointed out that he was 23 years old when he first started filming the show with Kourtney, whom he first started dating in 2006.

Part one of the reunion special aired Thursday evening, covering everything from Kim Kardashian's short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries to her current relationship with ex Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner's feelings about her split from Caitlyn Jenner.

In addition to Disick's relationships, part two of the reunion covered topics including Kendall Jenner's year-long relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson after multiple cheating scandals as well as the status of Khloé and Kylie Jenner's friendships with Jordyn Woods, who was involved in the February 2019 cheating scandal with Thompson.

The special came about as a tribute to the end of E!'s KUWTK, which ended earlier this month after 20 seasons. The series, co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007.