KUWTK Reunion: Scott Disick Addresses Why He Dates 'Much Younger Women'
"Everybody gets this wrong," said Disick after Andy Cohen asked him: "Scott, what's up with dating much younger women?"
Andy Cohen asked Scott Disick about some patterns in his dating life.
During part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special, which aired on Sunday, the Watch What Happens Live hosts spoke to Disick, 38, about his tendency to date women who are younger than him (with the exception, of course, of his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, with whom he shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and 8-year-old daughter Penelope).
"Scott, what's up with dating much younger women?" Cohen, 53, asked.
"Everybody gets this wrong," said Disick, who is currently dating 20-year-old Amelia Hamlin. "That I look for young girls, I don't go out looking for young girls, they happened to be attracted to me because I look young, that's what I'm telling myself."
Prior to his relationship with Hamlin, who is the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, the father of three previously dated 22-year-old Sofia Richie.
Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Also during part two of the reunion, Disick spoke about wanting to be in a monogamous relationship after years of "bad behavior" due to substance abuse and drinking.
"Is a monogamous relationship what you aspire to?" Cohen asked.
"Yeah, now. Then I was somewhat young and I didn't really know the difference," Disick said before momager Kris Jenner pointed out that he was 23 years old when he first started filming the show with Kourtney, whom he first started dating in 2006.
RELATED: KUWTK Reunion: Khloé Kardashian Says They Weren't Allowed to Discuss Kourtney's Love Life on Show
RELATED: KUWTK Reunion: Kourtney Kardashian Says Ex Scott Disick's 'Substance Abuse Was the Deal-Breaker'
Part one of the reunion special aired Thursday evening, covering everything from Kim Kardashian's short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries to her current relationship with ex Kanye West and mom Kris Jenner's feelings about her split from Caitlyn Jenner.
In addition to Disick's relationships, part two of the reunion covered topics including Kendall Jenner's year-long relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson after multiple cheating scandals as well as the status of Khloé and Kylie Jenner's friendships with Jordyn Woods, who was involved in the February 2019 cheating scandal with Thompson.
The special came about as a tribute to the end of E!'s KUWTK, which ended earlier this month after 20 seasons. The series, co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007.
"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the family said in a statement when announcing the news last year. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."