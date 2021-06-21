KUWTK Reunion: Kourtney and Scott Address Each Other's New Relationships for the First Time

Part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion aired Sunday on E!, bringing the reality series to a final close

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have officially given their blessings to each other's new relationships.

"It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys," Cohen asked, to which Scott joked, "Me? No, I just want to kill them."

When asked about Kourtney, 42, and Barker, 45, though, Scott admitted, "I think if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy."

Scott Disick (L) and Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: David Becker/WireImage

"Whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing," Kourtney added of Scott, 38, and Hamlin, 20.

Earlier in the episode, Cohen also addressed the previously tense relationship between Scott and Khloé during the first few seasons of KUWTK.

"At the beginning of the series you and Khloé didn't have the greatest relationship. You slapped him, I think," Cohen said.

"Yeah, and I did an anger management over it," replied Khloé, 36. "I don't even think he necessarily did anything as to why I didn't like him."

"I was pretty irresponsible," Scott noted before Khloé continued, "Little things, but I think it just shows how much Scott and I, how close we really are, because I treat him just like I would my brother. I can slap them and want to kill him but then I love him and I want the best for him and he really is a great guy."

The next topic of discussion was Scott's tendency to date younger women - "Everybody gets this wrong," Scott said. "That I look for young girls, I don't go out looking for young girls, they happened to be attracted to me because I look young, that's what I'm telling myself,"

"You tell 'em, Scott," Kourtney teased.

Amelia Hamlin/Scott Disick Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick | Credit: Amelia Hamlin/instagram

"A lot of people felt really connected to you when you showed your vulnerability relating to your struggle with sobriety. How did you feel about sharing that on the show?" Cohen then asked Scott.

"It wasn't anything I could hide, you know what I mean?" he answered. "So eventually I realized that this obviously is not giving me what I want. And a lot of the things that hurt me in my life were from drinking and these things that I can't really take back but you know, now I'm just trying to be the best guy I can be, a good dad and things like that, and make up for lost time but I do regret the person that I was for a long time to Kourtney, just everybody, I wasn't the best guy."

"You mentioned this season that the kids have started asking to see the show. Are your struggles with substance abuse something that you're afraid to show them? How do you feel about them ultimately winding up seeing that?" Cohen followed up.

"I'm going to explain to them everything," Scott said of sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8. "I've talked to Mason a little bit about things but not deeply. I don't think any of them have any idea of, like, the struggles that I've had. But I plan to tell them because I didn't have that growing up, and I want to make sure they hear everything you know and tell them like, 'You can go this route, but I promise you it's not gonna end up anywhere good, I did it.' I have that to give to them."

Cohen also asked whether Kourtney and Scott, who split for good back in 2015, think they'd still be together if Scott had maintained his sobriety, to which they both said yes. As for whether they've slept together in the time since their breakup, the former couple said no. ("How annoying," Scott joked.)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Credit: Travis Barker/Instagram

At the start of the episode, Cohen, 53, covered the relationship between exes Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, with the Watch What Happens Live host asking Kris whether she has forgiven Caitlyn for how she treated her after their divorce.

"I think so, I think if I didn't, or I don't, work through those feelings, it's just going to hurt me more than it would have hurt Caitlyn," replied Kris, 65.

Cohen next turned his attention to the pair's children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner - "Kendall and Kylie, I have to imagine that going through something so dramatic, just without cameras would be very confusing and emotional but, what was it like going through it in the public eye?"

"I want nothing more than my dad to live out her truth yourself, genuinely, but I mean it's a transition. I think we were, you know, a little younger," said Kylie, 23. "I still have such a good relationship with my dad. I love my dad but growing up we were super close with my dad so to mourn that person was hard."

"We were big daddy's girls, so coming out of that and kind of that transition was definitely hard for a moment," added sister Kendall, 25.

"Just to say like 'Hey, I'm still here, I'm still the same soul but I don't want to be that person anymore,' was ... I think what was hard to understand, but now that it's happened and we're here, I think it was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be," Kylie explained.

"And like she said, I think we both just wanted, and want her to be happy," Kendall concluded.

Caitlyn, 71, publicly came out as transgender in 2015, two years after she and Kris announced their separation. Kris said that today, "things are really good" with the former couple, but shared that getting through their split was difficult.

"When you have kids and, and, you know, with these girls being so young and you don't want to share your feelings with everybody because you're so confused," she said. "So, you know, you just go to take a shower and cry in the shower and have a martini and, you know, start over the next day."

Kris continued, "But I learned a lot along the way. I think I was so naive and uneducated, in this whole area, and I realized that I was not considering what Caitlyn was really feeling at the time, which was that she wanted to be who she is now since the time she was four years old, and that just wasn't communicated to me. So at the end of the day all you can ever want for somebody, like everyone has said here today, is just to find their true happiness."

Kendall also opened up about her journey to becoming a supermodel and addressed the claims that she didn't pay her dues to get to where she is - the highest paid model in the world.

"I think everyone around me, whether it's friends or family, knows how hard I worked and still work," she said. "I did everything that I was supposed to do and had to do to get to the position that I'm at now as a model."

"I went to every single casting and ran all over - not only in New York City but all over Europe - trying to get a job and make my way. Of course, I had a platform and I never took that for granted," she continued. "I always knew that that was there, but that almost made my job a little bit harder. Only because people, you know, probably didn't want to hire me because I was on a reality TV show."

As for her personal life, Kendall briefly discussed her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker and her choice to keep that side of life more private than some of her sisters.

"Sasha from Las Vegas wants to know, Kendall, do you only date basketball players, and do they have to be good basketball players in order to get your attention?" Cohen asked, reading out a fan question.

"No, actually, I don't only date basketball players if anyone's ever done their research," Kendall quipped before adding, "But I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan, so that just kind of, you know, has happened."

Calling Booker her "boyfriend," Kendall said keeping her relationships out of the public eye has "always worked better" for her.

"I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch my older sisters go through marriages, and relationships, and breakups, and all these things and do them pretty publicly and like, again, no offense to you guys at all, but I think just it was a personal preference," she said. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better to be completely honest. I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."

Cohen also dove into the Kardashian sisters' public appearances, asking Khloé whether she feels that Kim and Kourtney received preferential treatment for their looks.

"A hundred percent," Khloé said. "We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes, and I was told by so many different stylists - I was given about two or three pieces of clothing, that's it - not to worry because I will be in the background anyway. ... It was never a question. It was a fact and it was very blatant, as well."

As for whether they think they are "promoting unattainable standards of beauty," both Kim and Kendall said no.

"No, I don't. Because I think we get up, we do the work, we work out," Kim, 40, said, as Kendall added, "We all really enjoy taking care of ourselves and being healthy, so I think if anything, the only thing we're really trying to represent is just being the most healthy version of yourself."

Khloé then revealed that she previously got a nose job while denying fan claims that she's had a "face transplant."

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job - Dr. Raj Kanodia," she said. "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it? No one's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections - not really Botox, I've responded horribly to Botox."

"When the show first started, I was very secure, very secure," she later shared. "And then during the first couple seasons, I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself, then I had, I think, a good run of being secure. And then I think recently, I've become now insecure again. So I guess it just goes, you know, up and down."

Mom Kris then called out the "crazy environment and culture on the Internet of bullying."

"I think people just don't realize, especially when they do it anonymously, and they can just go on and say anything they want … it's really so cruel, and so bad for someone's mental health, just to keep getting badgered all the time," she said. "We were on the air for, it's been 14 years, 20 seasons, and it just becomes more compounded with the more social media platforms that evolve over the years. And when we started, you know, it was pretty quiet and then it just, sometimes it's a roar, you know, and that's hard."

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé discussed younger brother Rob, revealing that he's been dating.

"I know Rob is really feeling really good about himself right now and he's working really hard on himself," Khloé said, before Cohen commented that it must be difficult for him to co-parent daughter Dream with ex Blac Chyna amid her lawsuit against the family.

"You know, I'm sure it is, but we can only imagine how hard that is," Khloé said. "And I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it and Dream is honestly one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world. We never blur the two. We separate completely and we respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and we'll always respect that that's her position. We never try to make Rob feel any more guilty, because that's out of his control."

Back on the topic of Khloé, the Good American mogul opened up about boyfriend Tristan Thompson's past cheating scandals - one of which broke just two days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter True, now 3.

"Finding out just two days before you're going into labor about that, I didn't have enough time or energy, maybe to process really what was happening," she said. "And I just wanted to have my baby."

"That was a very out-of-body experience," Khloe continued while discussing having Tristan in the delivery room with her. "I genuinely don't really remember a lot in the delivery room. ... I was focused and I had blinders on for a lot of things. But I knew, okay, my daughter is going to want to see her birth video one day, I would hope, and I wanted to think about True, in that moment and say, this is not about me. We're going to handle this on our own later. This should not ever affect my child. And I wanted to have these memories, have these moments for her."

The couple got back together last year after spending much of the COVID-19 pandemic together.

"We just really, really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents - he's a great dad - but co-parenting is not the thing, we just really, I don't know, it just was this natural progression," Khloé explained. "And I'm not saying that's, you know, what I would encourage other people to do, it's just what naturally happened for him and I."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

"Do you trust him?" Cohen then asked.

"I mean, I definitely trust him as a friend and all those things," she said. "I need to focus on today and go day by day. I can't worry too much about everything else. I know the growth and all the work that he's done. I know all the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently. I mean, you could ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him. But I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't really serious."

"He really did try," Kris added. "He came to each and every one of us and really apologized and was genuinely sorry that he had hurt Khloé and True and the family and really worked on that relationship for a year and a half. Seeing them together, because I was with them a lot during COVID, and we would be in the desert or wherever we were, and he would always make sure he was there and really showed her how he could step it up as a man and take responsibility for what had happened."

Cohen then brought up former family friend Jordyn Woods, whom Tristan cheated on Khloé with. "Another key player in your relationship with Tristan is your old friend Jordyn Woods. What's the status with her today, would you say?" he asked.

"I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life," Khloé said, later saying that she has forgiven Jordyn, 23, who was at one point best friends with Kylie.

KUWTK Credit: E!

"Jordyn and I did have a talk after that," Kylie said. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

"I have told Kylie, intimately, that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again," Khloé said. "My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual and if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."

Khloé also said that she wants more kids with Tristan, 30, in the future, and gave an update on her surrogacy journey.

"It's a very tedious, hard process," she said. "And it was interesting because Kim went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, 'I want to get pregnant,' and two weeks later, she found a surrogate."

"It's a lot to do with COVID," Khloé added of her own difficulty with the process. "I did have one and then it fell through. There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not, it's challenging for me."

Though Sunday's reunion episode marked the official end of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after 20 seasons on E!, the famous family is heading to Hulu next with a brand new show.