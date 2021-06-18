"People cannot believe that, but we have not," she says

Kourtney Kardashian Denies Hooking Up with Ex Scott Disick in KUWTK Reunion Sneak Peek

Scott Disick is in the building.

Kourtney Kardashian's ex will join the family for part two of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, airing Sunday on E! - and no question is off-limits. In a sneak peek, host Andy Cohen gets right into it, asking Disick, 38, if he thinks his relationship with Kourtney, 42, would have lasted if he had maintained his sobriety.

Disick and Kourtney both say yes, and Kourtney adds that Disick's substance abuse was the biggest "dealbreaker" in their relationship.

"I mean, the infidelity, I only knew about it at the end," she says. "So I think the substance abuse was the dealbreaker."

Disick himself admits his hard-partying ways led him down the wrong path at times. "I don't want to make any excuses for my behavior," he says. "I definitely wouldn't have done these things sober. But it was all wrong, and I just thought it was normal, to be honest."

Kourtney Kardashian; Scott Disick Credit: Keeping Up With The Kardashians/Youtube

In the sneak peek, Cohen asks a burning question: Have the two slept together in the last five years?

"People cannot believe that, but we have not," Kourtney says. "For real."

"How annoying," Disick jokes.

These days, "we're great friends and co-parents," Kourtney says, to which Disick adds, "I mean, we're family. I think we always will be."

As for how Disick feels when Kourtney is linked to other men? "I just want to kill 'em," he jokingly mutters under his breath. Then, seemingly referencing Kourtney's ex, model Younes Bendjima, he adds, "The last guy - let's all be honest here."

"Nobody was happy with the last one," Khloé Kardashian agrees.