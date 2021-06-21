"How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion," Khloé Kardashian said

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner spoke about where their relationships stand with Jordyn Woods after she was caught up in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that rocked their famous family.

In February 2019, reports surfaced that Woods, Jenner's then longtime best friend, had hooked up with Thompson, the father of Kardashian's daughter True. The cheating scandal effectively ended her friendship with Jenner and the rest of the KarJenner family. It also led Kardashian, 36, and Thompson, 30, to split. Weeks later, during an appearance on Red Table Talk in March 2019, Woods vehemently denied sleeping with Thompson but admitted that they shared a kiss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I personally don't talk to her, but I think she's doing really well in her personal life," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen about Woods, 23, on part 2 of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion, which aired on Sunday.

During the sit-down, Cohen, 53, asked about why Kardashian hasn't "given the same pass to Jordyn as you did to Tristan?" (Kardashian and Thompson have since reconciled their relationship.)

khloe-tristan-jordyn Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; George Pimentel/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

KUWTK Reunion Credit: E!

"I'm really happy to hear that question because I think that's a huge misconception. That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta Stories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn," Kardashian explained. "I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion."

The Good American mogul also said, "I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life. I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles."

Jenner briefly spoke about her former best friend, sharing that they are no longer friends since the scandal. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said.

Meanwhile, Kardashian said to Cohen that she's told her youngest sister about whether or not she would "care" if Jenner and Woods were to ever become friendly again.

"I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again. My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people," Kardashian said.

However, their sister Kim Kardashian seemed to be less welcoming of the idea.

kim-kardashian-1 Credit: E!

"I'm going to keep it real. Tristan has a baby with Khloé," Kim, 40, said, referring to her 3-year-old niece True. "Tristan will always be in our lives one way or another. … If there's no babies and s--- goes down, like, sorry."

Later, Khloé spoke about her reconciled romance with Thompson, following two cheating scandals. (Thompson's first cheating scandal broke just two days before she gave birth to their daughter True in 2018.)