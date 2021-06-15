Kardashian-Jenners Reflect on the KUWTK Moments They Regret in Reunion Sneak Peek

The two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion kicks off Thursday on E!

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies are taking a trip down memory lane - and that means revisiting the good, the bad, and everything in between.

First up, Kourtney recalls the time she helped wax Khloé's privates. "Relive," Kourtney, 41, says with a laugh as Khloé, 36, replies, "No, that was actually painful. [I] had peas on my p--- [to ice it] for a while. So I don't think I want to relive that one."

Asked about the time Kourtney and Scott, 38, re-enacted Kris, 65, having sex with then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney says she'd "relive" the moment and adds: "That was iconic."

After Kim is asked about her Playboy shoot from season 1, she instantly shakes her head. But the entire group is in agreement that they want to relive Kris' tipsy wine tasting moment.

Later in the clip, the reality stars share the advice they'd give to their younger selves. While they largely agree that placing "trust in the universe" is their biggest takeaway, they also would rethink some of their past fashion choices.

"I would have told my younger self to just ditch some of the outfits - crazy outfits I can't believe I wore," Kris says as Kendall replies, "Mom, your outfits are iconic. I had green jeans on most of the show. It was not cute."

Kourtney also regrets some of the "accessories" she wore, namely, "the hats and the headbands, the turbans."

KUWTK came to an end last Thursday after 20 seasons. In another sneak peek at the upcoming reunion hosted by Andy Cohen, Khloé opened up about how "unfair" it was that she and Kim, 40, often shared more of their personal lives on-screen than their other family members.

"I will say that sometimes Kim and I have had this conversation really openly - we feel like we give so much and maybe others aren't holding up their end of the deal too," she said. "If other people are going through things and they're choosing not to share, that's when it's unfair, but if there's really nothing else going on in someone's life what are they supposed to share?"