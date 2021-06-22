The future lawyer, 40, opened up about many of her life events that were filmed during the nearly 15 years on the show, including her relationship with ex Kanye West, her previous marriage to Kris Humphries, her sex tape ("probably the one thing that I wish didn't exist") and her 2016 Paris robbery.

"As far as jewelry, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed. It's fake. No expensive items ever come to my home. I have it all taken from security before I even enter my home. I can't sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that," said the reality star. "The things I valued before that happened were genuinely completely different than what I value now. It's fun to get dressed up and all this, but like, [material] things don't make me."

While reflecting on her past, Kim also wished she could apologize to ex Humphries. "Absolutely, and I tried to, I tried calling him for months," she said. "I was so nervous to break up with someone, I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way, and I couldn't, I just didn't know how to deal, I learned so much from it," she shared, later adding, "I wish I was only married once."

About her current divorce from West, the mother of four said their split was not attributed to one thing. "I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," she said.

In part 1 of the reunion, Kim said she and West are putting their kids first. "In no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself," she said.