KUWTK: Kardashians Enter Quarantine While Khloé Struggles with Worsening COVID Symptoms

"This virus has hit me like a ton of bricks," Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians took viewers back in time to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After starting to feel sick, Khloé, 36, self-quarantined in her bedroom as she waited for her results, which took days to come back. In that time, her symptoms worsened and she grew more upset about not being able to see her 2-year-old daughter, True.

"This f---ing sucks," Khloé told Kim Kardashian West, 40, who said that her husband Kanye West, 43, was also feeling sick. Later in the episode, it was revealed that both Khloé and Kanye had tested positive for the virus.

"Until we get my test results back, the doctors have advised to act as if I am positive for corona and self-isolate and not come in contact with my child or anybody else in my household," Khloé said in a confessional. "Thank god Tristan [Thompson] is now back in California. I mean, no matter how sick I am, I'm still constantly focused and thinking about True."

All of Khloé's family members expressed concern about her condition, though they were unable to visit her. At one point, Kris Jenner, 64, said that she wanted to drive to Khloé's after getting an early morning call from her daughter, but Khloé declined so as to not infect her mom.

"Khloé has been really sick. She called me crying at 5 o'clock in the morning, saying that we didn't understand what this felt like because of the aches and the pains she was feeling, her chest, her shaking — her teeth were chattering when she was talking to me," Kris said. "I was so panicked I wanted to go right over there, of course, as a mom you want to jump in your car, throw your robe on and start driving, but she wouldn't let me come over because of my age."

"She has like, these deep coughs, and she's shaking and her symptoms are really bad," Kim later added. "We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not. I mean, my gut tells me she does just because she's so sick, and that really scares me for her because I can tell that she's now getting scared and she's really nervous about it."

RELATED VIDEO: Keeping Up with the Kardashians Is Ending After 20 Seasons — 'This Show Made Us Who We Are'

Once she started to recover, the Good American mogul expressed frustration at the fact that she was seeing people crowding beaches and not taking the pandemic seriously.

"This virus has hit me like a ton of bricks and it's been really scary," Khloé said. "It's the first day I've been able to speak without hacking up something. I feel so much better now, thank the Lord, but I want everyone to take this really seriously or it's going to spread and it will spread fast."

Khloé also struggled with missing the birth of Malika Haqq's son, Ace. Eventually, Khloé was able to connect with her best friend on FaceTime and see the new baby.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Kardashian-Jenner clan reunited for a virtual lunch and Kris grappled with not being able to see her mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, who is 86 years old and has several pre-existing conditions.

"I really miss MJ a lot … I feel a sense of loss because I can't be with her," an emotional Kris said, before sharing that the mother-daughter pair did reunite for a meal at her house after several months of being quarantined apart.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!