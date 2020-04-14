KUWTK: Kylie Jenner Rings a 'Little Bell' to Summon Kris Jenner After Getting Lasik Eye Surgery

Kylie Jenner isn’t afraid to ask her mom for help — especially when she’s given a bell.

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris Jenner takes care of daughter Kylie after the makeup mogul, 22, undergoes Lasik eye surgery.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s a bit out of it, so I just want to make sure she’s okay, because the healthiest thing she can do right now is to get some rest,” Kris says.

To help take some stress off of Kylie, Kris gives her a “little bell” to ring whenever she needs something — and she doesn’t waste any time putting it to use.

“I just want some water in a glass with no ice and some lemon,” Kylie requests.

But before Kris can bring back the water, Kylie rings the bell again. “I really want some tacos,” she says.

Image zoom E!

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Dresses Up as the Easter Bunny to Celebrate Holiday with 2-Year-Old Daughter Stormi

Kris heads down to the kitchen to start cooking, while Kylie continues to call for her mom and ring the bell.

With Kylie unable to see due to her protective glasses, Kris has to feed the freshly-cooked tacos to her daughter. Getting a little revenge of her own, the family matriarch teases Kylie by pulling the taco away right before she goes in for a bite.

“This is so weird,” says Kylie, laughing.

Kylie underwent the corrective eye surgery in October alongside her longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou. The experience was documented on Karanikolaou’s YouTube channel at the time, where they said they slept for five hours after getting home from the procedure.

“My sight has been born,” Kylie joked in the video. “It’s my f—— birthday.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!