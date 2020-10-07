The sisters get into it during a family trip to Palm Springs on this week's episode

Kylie Jenner Calls Kendall a 'Hater' as They Fight Over an Outfit on KUWTK : 'Ruined My Night'

Old habits die hard.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have been known to squabble over clothes on Keeping Up with the Kardashians over the years, and most siblings can relate. In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, tensions come to a head during a family trip to Palm Springs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Whenever we're in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house," explains Kendall, 24. "We don't really leave the community and it's always just chill vibes. So I didn't even really think to bring something to go out in — I didn't think we were going to leave the house."

"I feel really underdressed, and I had said something earlier today that I didn't really have anything to go out in," she continues. "And Kourtney was like, 'I have so many looks, if you need to borrow anything, just come into my room and literally take whatever you want.'"

She ended up finding a brown dress in Kourtney Kardashian's closet, but Kylie, 23, scooped it up first.

"I wanted to wear your brown other outfit, but then Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f--- she wants," Kendall complains to Kourtney, 40. "I came in first. And you offered me those outfits first. So that's why I'm just like, annoyed."

Kim Kardashian West, 39, tries to reassure the supermodel that she looks fine in what she's wearing, but it doesn't help.

"Like, I literally look like I'm going to f---ing lunch," Kendall says. "You guys are all like, going out."

Meanwhile, Kylie is in the kitchen — wearing the brown dress — taking shots of tequila with mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"You look cute," Kylie says as Kendall walks by them. Kendall rolls her eyes and storms off.

"Kendall! Oh, like you deserved the outfit more?" Kylie demands, trailing after her.

"It was for me!" Kendall insists.

Image zoom keeping up with the Kardashians/ youtube

"Whatever, you're a hater, you're not going to ruin my f---ing night," Kylie says as she dances off down the hallway. "I'm having a good time."

"You ruined my f---ing night," Kendall shoots back. "So I can do whatever the f--- I want to."

"This sister night is turning into just catfights left and right," says Khloé Kardashian, 36. "At least for once, there's no beef with me and Kourt!"

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2016, Kendall said when it came to closet swaps, all of her sisters were "super generous" — minus Kylie.

"Kylie and I always fight over clothes," she said. "It's a problem. It's 'cause we grew up together, and we just grew up fighting over clothes."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursday (8 p.m. ET) on E!