Kylie Jenner Says Jordyn Woods Was 'Crying' on the Phone After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

For the first time, Kylie Jenner is revealing what she told Jordyn Woods after news broke that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloé Kardashian‘s 14-month-old daughter True.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the first half of a two-part season finale, Kylie and Kim Kardashian West sit down to comfort Khloé over the betrayal.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of — look what he did when I was nine months pregnant,” says Khloé, 34, of Thompson, 28, who was allegedly unfaithful just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter in April 2018.

“I knew who he was,” she continues. “I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

“No one believed it,” admits Kim, 38.

“Everyone thinks it’s fake!” Khloé says.

Kylie, 21, says she called her longtime best friend, and recounts how the conversation went.

“She didn’t really say anything. She was just crying the whole time,” Kylie says. “I was just telling her, ‘I’m like, scared of you now, that you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.’ “

“And then I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about — like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me, but you weren’t thinking about yourself. Like, look what you did,’ ” she continues. “You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.”

Kim is particularly riled up.

“I think that the tone, of not ever saying sorry — like, I would have been on Khloé’s doorstep, bawling my eyes out, being like, ‘F—, I don’t know what the f— I was doing. Holy s—, I’m a f—ing idiot,’ ” she says.

Reports of Woods and Thompson’s tryst first surfaced in February. On March 1, Woods, 21, shared her side of the story in a tell-all interview, claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house on Feb. 17 after a long night of drinking. Though she adamantly denied having sex with him, she admitted that the next day, while she told Khloé and Kylie that she had been at his house, she didn’t disclose what had happened between them.

Woods moved out of Kylie’s house and remains largely estranged from the family. A source recently told PEOPLE that the former best friends are now “friendly, but it seems they will never be as close again as they were.”

Khloé, however, “never wants to see Jordyn again,” the source said.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the episode airing, Woods said she hopes she’ll be portrayed “like myself, and the real me will shine.”

“Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it,” she said. “Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

Woods added that she’s doing her best to move past the scandal, “staying busy, staying positive, and just working.”

