KUWTK: Kris Jenner's Kids Question Whether She 'Can Handle' Reconnecting with Ex Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian are looking out for their mom Kris Jenner as she navigates her relationship with ex Caitlyn Jenner.

In a new sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, 40, explains to Khloé and Scott Disick that Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn's manager, had recently reached out to Kris.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So Sophia called mom to try to connect her and Caitlyn and to try to get them on the phone to get some business advice," Kim says.

"I mean mom's the one to get advice from for sure, but I don't know where mom's headspace is at," Khloé replies.

Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Amanda Edwards/Getty

"So at this point what's everybody's relationship like with Cait and Sophia?" Scott, 37, asks in the new clip.

"I mean I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while, definitely like super supportive and checks in and stuff like that, but I'm so busy," Kim says, while Khloé similarly adds, "I talk to Sophia very seldomly and Cait's probably like every blue moon, but it's just cause we're busy, it's COVID. There's no beef."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Credit: E!

Khloé, 36, continues, "I just feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much and I think it's taken mom a really long time to get to where she is now, emotionally, and how she feels about everything that I don't know if mom has any more to give or if mom emotionally can handle that."

"Right, that could open up a whole new door of problems," Scott says.

"I think my mom has just definitely had her fair share of hurt in this relationship with Caitlyn," Kim then tells the cameras. "She has a hard time getting over things and it's completely understandable."

"I don't have any idea where mom's headspace is with Caitlyn, or herself, or Sophia, I don't, so I don't know if she's even ready for that conversation," Khloé says.

"But I think that it is a decision that she needs to make on her own," Kim adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in their conversation with Scott, Khloé questions whether talking about connecting with Caitlyn is "triggering" for Kris.

"Honestly mom and I have not spoken about where she stands with Cait, like in a long time 'cause it's just better to not talk about it, so I don't know if this is like triggering for her," she says.

"Well it's definitely going to be triggering," Scott chimes in.

"I would think," Khloé says as the clip comes to a close. "Or if she's at the place where she's just like kumbaya, who cares."