KUWTK: Kris Jenner Worries About Kim Kardashian as She Navigates 'Frustrating' Time with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian's family is always there to rally around her when things get tough.

"So is your husband running for president? Are you going to be the next First Lady?" family friend Malika Haqq asked Kim. "That's what I want to know."

"That is what I'm not sure of," she replied, later adding, "It's been a long day."

"It's no secret that everyone sees things in the media about my life with Kanye, but I've always been really respectful in not talking about issues that Kanye and I have," Kim then said in a confessional. "I mean you guys clearly see them on Twitter, so I'm still going to choose to not really talk about it here."

After Malika asked about the headlines surrounding Kanye again, Kim said, "I don't want to talk about it on camera."

"You guys should start sending me articles or things, I should pay attention," Malika said, to which Kim responded, "Please, please, please don't."

"Kimberly handles things really, really private and to herself. She's someone who's, like, calm and cool, and we all respect that, but I know, because she's not talking about it, even to us privately, that it's really affecting her," Khloé Kardashian told the cameras.

Later in the episode, mom Kris Jenner expressed her concern for Kim as the Skims mogul took a call outside related to Kanye.

"I'm happy to come, I mean I can get on a plane tonight. When I talked to him, he says no," Kim told the person on the phone.

"Kanye's been in Wyoming, and he's been posting a lot of things on social media. So that is a little bit frustrating. But you just have to kind of separate yourself from what's going on at home and what's going on on the internet, so I'm trying to go to Wyoming so I can be with him," she said in a confessional.

"I just feel like she's struggling a bit with all this stuff going on," Kris admitted to other daughters Khloé, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, while Kim continued her phone call.

"I don't know how she's dealing with the stress of it, you know, that's what I worry about," said Kris, 65. "She's always like, the calm in the storm. I think she's got a lot on her plate. She's got a lot going on with law school and everything else, the kids, everything."

"I just said she can't possibly navigate this on her own," Kourtney added.

"I don't tell her what to do," Khloé said. "I am here to listen, and I'm a sounding board, but I don't give her advice, because it's not my place to give and I don't judge either way."

"Why don't you guys do something for her that you think she'd like to lighten the whole energy that's always surrounding her lately?" Kris suggested, as both agreed they'd plan a night with Kim.

"There's a lot going on in the media right now, and Kim is going through a really, really hard time and she's dealing with a lot internally. I think my mom's idea to get Kim to have a good time is really cute. And that's what we're gonna do," Khloé said.

The subsequent plans involved the trio getting drunk together at their Malibu vacation home while younger sister Kendall Jenner watched over some of their kids — Khloé's daughter True, and Kim's daughter Chicago and son Psalm — to get over her "baby fever."

"Tonight is a big night: we are going to have a girls night over in Malibu, to get Kim to have a good time and forget everything else that's on her mind," Khloé said. "Kim has no idea, so this is going to be a huge surprise. Kendall is going to be responsible for True, Chicago and Psalm, you know, toddlers are a very different situation. You have to entertain toddlers. There's not a lot of chill time and three of them, it's exhausting."

"You'll be fine," she then instructed Kendall, 25. "And I might be a little drunk, so if there's a real emergency call Tristan or the police or something. Oh, and True is potty training so she doesn't have a diaper on."

Out in Malibu, Kim expressed her gratitude that her sisters planned a night for her, especially with the "stressful" things going on in her relationship with Kanye at the time.

"It's really sweet my sisters planned this little getaway night just to hang out and, you know, escape reality for two seconds. There's so many f------ things, stressful things, going on that I needed this the most," she said.

When Khloé asked how she and Kanye were doing, Kim replied unenthusiastically that they were "moseying on along." Kourtney then revealed that she had recently spoken to him on the phone.

"I had a talk with him. He called me the other morning. I meant to tell you," she said. "He said, 'It would be nice to be able to like, say things.' I said, 'Yes, say what you want to say, maybe it'll start people thinking a certain way or getting a thought in their head. But did you have to say those tweets, publicly?' And he said, 'No, you're right. I shouldn't say that publicly.' Like, it's better to say it one on one. It wasn't like, an argument, we're just clearing it up I guess."

Pivoting the conversation, Khloé said, "This is exactly what we're not supposed to be talking about tonight. Okay, let's drink!"

"I feel like we're failing with trying to distract Kim for tonight. So something that always is the life of every party is alcohol," she told the cameras before the scene showed Kim drinking directly from a bottle of liquor.

"Chug it, chug it, chug it, chug it!" Khloé said, cheering her on. "Go, go, go! Pick up the pace!"

Meanwhile, Kendall struggled with the "chaos" of three toddlers. "Three of them and one little old me is chaos," she admitted. "I guess this is motherhood, the kids are not cooperating. I guess I'm gonna have a long night."

Following Khloé, Kim and Kourtney's drunken evening, Khloé tried to reassure her sister that she can lean on them.

"I'm really happy that you were able to do that with us and take time away and be with us. I mean I know you deal with everything on your own, but I do just want you to know it's never a problem, you're never a burden on me or your sisters or your mom. Like, none of us feel that way at all. We want you to know that we're here for you and we love you and whatever you choose to do is what you choose to do," she explained to Kim.

"Yeah, sometimes I just have to figure things out on my own. I'm going to go to Wyoming for a minute and just figure it out," Kim said.

"My life with Kanye: I got this. Like, I'm dealing with it on my own, it's gonna be okay, and I love coming over to Malibu and escaping and being just as in the moment as possible," she added in a confessional. "My sisters know that, and I love them for it."

"We could always just have drunk nights in Malibu whenever you need," Khloé told her.