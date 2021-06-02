KUWTK Sneak Peek: Kris Jenner Wants Kourtney Kardashian to 'Grow Old' with Ex Scott Disick

“My whole family, for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together,” Kourtney Kardashian says in the new sneak peek

Kourtney Kardashian can't seem to escape the ongoing questions about her relationship with ex Scott Disick.

"Listen there's nothing that I would love more than to see you live your life and grow old with someone, be happy and content and peaceful," she says. "And it would always be so fabulous if it was the dad of your children, you know."

"Wouldn't that be a dream?" replies Kourtney, 42.

"He fits well with all of us because we've all been around each other for so long I think," Kris says. "At this stage from what he tells me, he would love for it to be you and him."

"He's a talker," Kourtney says of Scott, 38.

While Kourtney admits that she and Scott have discussed their dynamic together privately, she doesn't want the entire family getting involved in their relationship.

"My whole family for a couple years now, love to just bring up me and Scott getting back together," she adds in a confessional. "It's frustrating because Scott and I have had our own private talks, but sometimes I just don't care to have it be such a conversation all the time so I'll just kind of brush it off in a nice way."

"I don't think we've really given ourselves the time of one of us not being with someone else," Kourtney then tells her mom.

"And you're not under pressure or a time thing," Kris says as Kourtney concludes, "We're good."

The former couple split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, and share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, who turns 9 next month.

Though both reality stars were single when they started filming the current season of KUWTK, they have since paired off: Kourtney with Blink-182 musician Travis Barker and Scott with Amelia Hamlin.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Scott and Hamlin's relationship is "getting serious," while Kourtney and Barker have continued to document their romance on their social media pages.

"Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her," a source said in April of Kourtney and Barker. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."