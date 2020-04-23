KUWTK: Kris Jenner Gets Tipsy During a Winery Trip for Boyfriend Corey Gamble's Birthday

Kris Jenner is feeling herself!

In a sneak peek at Thursday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 64-year-old family matriarch happily indulges in several glasses of wine while celebrating boyfriend Corey Gamble‘s 39th birthday at a winery in Napa.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Khloé Kardashian, who is in attendance with sisters Kim and Kourtney, says in a confessional that the winery is the famous family’s “go-to” spot.

“My mom, every time so far, gets her drunkest at this winery,” promises Khloé, 35.

While seated at the table, Kris, with a lineup of wine glasses in front of her, tells the others, “Guys, I’m going to start at the right and work myself to the left.”

“You better do it, girl,” says Khloé.

Turning to Kourtney, 41, Kris tells her eldest daughter, “You’ve got catch up with me.”

Image zoom Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Pranks Sleeping Mom Kris Jenner by Jolting Her Awake — ‘You Guys Are Crazy’

Sure enough, she soon begins to stumble over her words while talking to her daughters.

“What just happened?” asks Khloé.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk,” Kris responds while laughing.

“Clearly they have amazing alcohol, because Kris is two sheets to the wind, as she would say,” Khloé says.

As the family ventures inside for a tour, a tipsy Kris tells Corey she’s on her “13th glass, because it’s my lucky number!”

“The birthday surprise is such a success,” says Kim as Kris goofs around, laughing uncontrollably. “Corey is having fun, and I like to just see him in his element.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!