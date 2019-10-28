Kris Jenner Denies Setting Up 2015 Run-In Between Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom: 'Didn't Do It'

Lamar Odom‘s book is making waves in the Kardashian family.

During Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner find themselves at odds over a detail mentioned in Odom’s 2019 memoir, Darkness to Light.

According to the book, Odom claimed Jenner told him where Khloé was going to be during a public run-in at a Soul Cycle class shortly after they separated in 2015 — an accusation Jenner has long denied.

“It was a huge deal at the time because Lamar popped up at one of Khloe’s classes and it caused a big commotion,” said Jenner, 63. “Khloé blames me, thinking I told him where she was going to be. That never happened.”

But Khloé isn’t convinced that Jenner’s hands are clean.

“The only reason I feel like my mom did disclose my whereabouts is because how would Lamar know where I was going at 5:30 in the morning,” she said. “I don’t think my mom realizes the severity of the emotional distress Lamar was on during that time. I think she just kind of retreated and got nervous to admit that she potentially put me in harm’s way.”

Khloé, 35, and Odom, 39, wed on Sept. 27, 2009 — one month to the day after they met, and nine days after getting engaged. In 2013, the marriage began to fall apart following Odom’s cheating scandal and drug relapse, and by December, Kardashian had filed for divorce.

But the two were still legally married when Odom was hospitalized following a near-death overdose in 2015, and as a result, Khloé — who was making all of his medical decisions — opted to call off their protracted divorce proceedings.

The two eventually went their separate ways once again; Khloé re-filed for divorce in 2016. The proceedings were finalized later that year.

After Khloé became aware that the Soul Cycle story was included in the book, she struggled to get in touch with her mom. While hanging out with Scott Disick, he confirmed that Jenner was actively avoiding her.

“She’s like, ‘I don’t want to see Khloé because I don’t want to have the conversation,’ ” he told her. “She literally thinks you’re going to like, come for her.”

But Khloé insisted that she’s not looking to start a fight — in fact, all she wanted to do was move on.

“First of all, it’s 600 years ago. I don’t give a s—,” she said. “Especially for you to ignore me. I’m more annoyed [she’s avoiding me]. Literally, I would have just given her a hard time.”

Disick, 36, ended up tricking Jenner into coming over to his house in order to force the momager to talk to Khloé.

“I really can’t believe that you would be avoiding me over something that happened so many years ago,” Khloé said. “I’m completely over it, I’ve been over it.”

But Jenner still didn’t own up to orchestrating the meeting between Khloé and Odom.

“Didn’t do it,” she said. “Deny ’till we die.”

Khloé also revealed that Odom had reached out in an attempt to reconnect after the memoir was published.

“I miss him all the time, but I’m not in a place where I want to get back with him,” she said. “So he called me and he was like, ‘I just knew we were going to talk again at some point, I’m just so happy. I would love to see you, I’ve been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.’ “

“I really don’t know what the right thing to do in this situation is — I don’t want to mislead him in any way,” she said. “But I would like to meet with him.”

Ultimately, she decided against a face-to-face meeting.

“I see that he has a girlfriend, and I don’t want to be disrespectful and reach out,” she said. “He seems really happy, and that chapter is closed for him and I.”

She did say she was happy to hear him publicly apologize for his part in the downfall of their marriage.

“For him to say he’s sorry publicly, it made me feel good. It was always a wound that I put a bandage on and probably needed stitches, but I never took care of it right. For it to finally feel like, thank god, just that my relationship was validated to me.”

And while they may no longer be in touch, Khloé said she has nothing but love for her ex-husband.

“I love Lamar. He’s such a huge part of my life and I will always keep him in such a special place in my life. I love him and I have so much respect for him ,and I want only beautiful things to come his way, but the past is the past.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!