KUWTK: Kris Jenner Cries Over 'Tasteless and Disgusting' Rumors of Affair with O.J. Simpson

Kris Jenner is not putting up with any rumors.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner is faced with a new round tabloid reports that she had an affair with O.J. Simpson — and on the anniversary of her friend Nicole Brown Simpson‘s death, no less.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” she said. “That f—— piece of s—. It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.

Over the years, both the Kardashian family and Simpson have dismissed the long-circulated conspiracy theory that Jenner and Simpson had an affair while she was married to Robert Kardashian Sr., resulting in Khloé’s birth.

While talking about the rumors with daughter Khloé Kardashian, Jenner, 63, admitted that the lies can take an emotional toll on her.

“After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing,” she said while tearing up. “It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.”

“I’m so over stupid rumors of things that never happened,” she added. “I think it’s just really wrong.”

Later, she revealed that she decided to sue a publication over printing the false information.

“I just think it’s really unfair to Nicole’s family, my family, for these stupid rumors to be flying around out there,” she explained. “It’s always right there under the surface. My team has decided to take legal action because once and for all I have to do something about it.”

But it wasn’t until she sat down with friend Faye Resnick that she realized that her anger was masking the sadness she felt over Nicole’s death.

“I think I’ve realized that I’ve latched onto the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend,” she said. “There’s a part of me that gets so angry that I mask my emotions of sadness. But I think that instead of focusing on something so tragic I think we just need to have these amazing memories that we had with her and celebrate all of that.”

O.J.‘s ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were violently murdered in 1994. Jenner’s husband at the time, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., was a friend of Simpson’s and served as one of the NFL star’s defense attorneys during the infamous trial. Jenner had been close with both Simpson and Brown, and she stood by the Simpson children after Brown’s death.

Though he was acquitted of the double murders in October 1995, Simpson was deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families. In 2008, he was convicted for his role in the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. He was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years.

And after 25 years, Jenner said she was going to make an effort to let go of any negative feelings she has about Nicole’s death and instead focus on the “beautiful woman” her friend was.

“It’s hard to put into words how much I miss somebody that was such part of the fabric of my younger life. Never underestimate what that person you don’t have with you anymore has meant to your life and your soul,” she said. “I think the way I want to focus on Nicole’s life in the future is just to celebrate the beautiful woman that she was.”

A few weeks after the the story of the affair spread in June, O.J. spoke out against the rumors in a Twitter video.

“My life has always been involved in the sports world and I suspect as the weeks go on, that’s pretty much what we’ll be talking about. But once in a while I’m going to go off topic and talk about something else, and this is one of those times,” he began in a video posted on Sunday. “You know, Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy.”

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended,” he continued. “But never — and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form — have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

After watching the video, Jenner said she was relieved that he “set the record straight.”

“Done and done,” she said.

