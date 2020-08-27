Kris Jenner Cries over Missing Mom MJ During COVID-19 Isolation on KUWTK: 'She's Lonely'
Kris Jenner calls a family FaceTime call as the group self-isolates at their individual homes
The Kardashian family is adjusting to life under quarantine.
In a sneak peek at the return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the family jumps on a group FaceTime call while self-isolating at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
"We're at another week of quarantine," Kris Jenner says. "It's going to be a while until we can get together for a big family dinner again, so I decided to have the whole family come together and do a video call."
While chatting, the group — including Kris, Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — admitted that they've struggled to adjust to life staying indoors.
"I don't know about you guys, but I have good days and bad," Kris says. "But it's just about not being able to see you guys. I get really sad."
Khloé says she struggles most with the uncertainty of the future.
"I feel like I've been in here for a year," Khloé says while sitting on her bedroom floor. "The whole thing is just hard. It's like, how long is this going to go on for and what's going to happen?"
"I think it's going to go on a lot longer than we think," Disick adds.
When Kim asks her mom how their grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, is holding up, Kris becomes emotional.
"She is good, but you guys should FaceTime with her because she gets kind of lonely," she says. "The last time I saw her, like three weeks ago, I took her for a little ride before they really shut everything down. We just drive around and just some familiar spots."
"I literally went home and just — " she says, holding back tears. "It was good."
In the months leading up to the coronavirus outbreak, MJ suffered an injury — meaning she's been stuck at home longer than most.
"I just miss her. I feel so bad because she's lonely," Kris says. "She's been in that apartment for two months because of her fracture."
"I really miss MJ a lot," Kris adds. "We always have things planned and talk about where we're going to go and what we're going to do. The longer this goes, I'm feeling a sense of loss because I can't be with her."
Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns Sep. 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!
