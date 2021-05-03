"I'm not gonna be made to feel guilty," Kourtney Kardashian tells Scott Disick in a KUWTK promo

KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian Tells Ex Scott Disick the Things She's Asked of Him 'Haven't Been Done'

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians soon comes to an end, big changes are on the horizon for the famous family.

In a new mid-season promo for the show's 20th and final season, released Monday, the footage opens with Scott Disick admitting that his "fear of everything stopping is scary to me."

The teaser then cuts to Kim Kardashian giving older sister Kourtney Kardashian some advice, which appears to be about Scott, 37.

"Think about all the times he's had big change, [it] hasn't been positive for him," Kim, 40, tells Kourtney.

While speaking with her ex, Kourtney, 42, reiterates her need for Scott to change — seemingly in reference to them dating again.

"I'm not gonna be made to feel guilty," she tells him during a heart-to-heart, "when the things that I've asked of you haven't been done."

The former couple split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, and share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as 8-year-old daughter Penelope

Meanwhile, the promo sees Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson going over their options for surrogacy. "Your sister's done it before, so it's not like foreign to us," Tristan, 30, says, referring to Kim and her two youngest kids, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 1.

But Khloé, 36, doesn't appear to be on the same page as Tristan, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True. "I'm starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family," she says.

The couple also adjusts to long-distance, after Tristan signed to the Boston Celtics back in November. "There's nothing that I would love more than to see you grow old with the dad of your children," Kris Jenner can be heard saying, apparently referring to Khloé and Tristan.

As for Kim, there appears to be plenty of drama in store for her, amid her ongoing divorce with her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West.

"I feel like a loser, you know?" she says through tears.

"I just want you to be happy and joyful," Kris, 65, tells her.