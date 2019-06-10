Kourtney Kardashian Says Sofia Richie Is 'Easy to Be Around' After Vacation with Scott Disick

No love triangle here.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her amicable relationship with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Kardashian raised eyebrows when she was spotted vacationing in Cabo with the couple in December.

“Ever since Bali, Scott and I have been getting along really well. I had mentioned wanting to go somewhere warm for Mason’s birthday trip, and so Scott books this trip to Cabo right before Christmas,” she said. “I’m dying to stay home because it’s Christmas time and I have so much to do, but he is insistent, so I decide to go. I think, you know, going away with Scott and his girlfriend and the kids is a nice thing before Christmas.”

Kardashian, 40, and Disick, 36, ended their nine-year relationship almost four years ago, but they continue to co-parent sons Mason, 9, and Reign, 4, and daughter Penelope, 6. Disick and Richie, 20, have been dating for about a year and a half.

And while Kardashian’s family admitted they found the whole situation a bit strange, the Poosh creator insisted the group had “the best time” together.

“[Scott] was going to take [the kids] anyway,” Kardashian told mom Kris Jenner about why she decided to tag along in the first place. “So do I want to go and experience it with them or do I want to stay home? I get FOMO, so I don’t want to miss out on this with my kids.”

As for her relationship with Richie? Kardashian said there’s no bad blood between the two.

“Honestly, it was fine,” she said. “She’s like, easy to be around. She’s not causing drama.”

When Jenner asked about the sleeping arrangements, Kardashian explained that she had a three-bedroom villa for herself and the kids, and Disick and Richie had a one-bedroom suite in a different building.

“I had a great time. I swear,” she said. “There was not thing in Mexico that was bad. … I get to sleep with my kids, and I’m happy. We honestly had the best time.”

And while Kardashian said the trio certainly doesn’t plan to go on every trip together, it’s nice to have the option.

“The trip was really fun and easy. I know that we don’t have to travel together and I don’t think that we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” she said. “I feel like we are doing our best to make everything super normal for the kids. I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier. So I think as long as we’re all okay with it, I think it’s really amazing to be able to all travel together.”

“It’s the picture of the modern family,” she added.

