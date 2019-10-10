KUWTK: Kourtney Kardashian Fears Someone Is Stealing from Her After Money Goes Missing

Kourtney Kardashian might be in the market for a new safe.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney becomes worried when her assistant alerts her to missing cash in her wallet.

“So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet,” Kourtney’s assistant Megan informs her. “So I don’t know if you spent it out the other night?”

But according to Kourtney, while she had “hundreds” in her wallet, she only spent $20 at the valet.

“There’s no hundreds there right now,” Megan tells Kourtney.

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

When Khloé Kardashian suggests that perhaps the money fell out of her sister’s bag, Kourtney, 40, immediately shoots down the idea.

“It was definitely there,” Kourtney says. “You know when you just know? Like, I know for a fact.”

To make matters worse, Kourtney says this isn’t the first time something in her home has gone missing.

“The fact that money is missing from my wallet definitely doesn’t feel like a coincidence,” she says in a confessional. “We had an iPad missing in the house, too.”

The Poosh creator begins to get suspicious that someone on her team could be stealing from her.

“You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust,” she says. “Something just isn’t right.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!