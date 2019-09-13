Kim Kardashian Calls Kourtney Kardashian a 'Fake Humanitarian Hoe' During Savage Fight on KUWTK

When it comes to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, there’s nothing quite as entertaining as when Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West fight.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the two sisters continue to throw verbal blows at each other after Kim accused Kourtney of stealing her style.

The new clip picks up as Kourtney debriefs a friend and sister Khloé on the fight, saying things only escalated over text.

“Kim and I just got into the biggest fight,” she tells a friend on the phone while in the car. “She just was going so crazy, she’s sending me the meanest text messages. You would die.”

“She’s like, ‘You’re the biggest, ungrateful bitch,’ ” Kourtney reads from her phone. “So I said, ‘God, you’re such a petty woman.’ “

Image zoom Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

When Khloé gets in the car, she’s stunned to hear that her siblings are still at odds over something so small.

“Oh we’re still fighting, oh good!” Khloè says sarcastically.

“This is such a joke!” says Kourtney.

Meanwhile, Kim updates their mom Kris Jenner on the situation.

“She just is such a bitch, like on another level,” Kim says of Kourtney. “Kourtney screamed at me on the phone. And was like, ‘You think I like your style? You have the lamest style.’ “

Kourtney then brings Kim’s humanitarian work into question, wondering how her sister plans to pursue a law degree with her attitude.

“You’re going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kinds of problems you have?” Kourtney says before reading Kim’s response. “Then she’s like ‘You’re really a miserable human-being and you keep not understanding the issue because you all of the sudden turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world’s issues which you’ve not contributed one ounce to the world.”

Kim throws the lowest blow of them all.

“You f—— fake humanitarian hoe,” Kim accuses tells Kris of Kourtney. “I actually do s— for the world and you f—— fake it all day long and act like ‘Oh there’s people dying, Kim.’ And what the fuck are you doing about it? So shut the f— up.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!