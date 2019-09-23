Kourtney Kardashian & Corey Gamble 'Never Going to Agree' on Discipling Kids After Spanking Fight

Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble found himself in the hot seat on this week’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The drama started when Kourtney was at a dinner with Jenner, Gamble, Kim Kardashian West, Scott Disick and family friend Jonathan Cheban. While sitting around the table, Kourtney revealed that she no longer had a nanny because her 7-year-old daughter Penelope scratched her.

“[The nanny] was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face, but P can be out of control,” said Kourtney, 40. “I think she blacks out and does these wild things.”

“If a kid scratched you, can you pop the kid and it’s cool?” asked Gamble, 38, to which Kourtney replied somewhat heatedly, “No, but you could also say something to her, in the moment!”

“You need to reach out to her and you need to say, ‘I am so sorry,’ ” Kim, 38, told her sister.

While Jenner stressed that action needed to be taken to prevent this kind of behavior in the future, things became heated when Gamble suggested the idea of spanking Penelope.

“If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a–,” said Gamble.

“My daughter?” Disick replied, visibly shocked and angry.

Image zoom Scott Disick and Corey Gamble Joe Scarnici/Getty Images; Jim Spellman/WireImage

And when Gamble doubles down on his statement, things quickly escalate.

“Give her a spanking, for sure,” Gamble said.

“My little daughter?!” Disick shouted.

“Whippin’ is that discipline!” Gamble declared.

RELATED: Scott Disick Screams at Corey Gamble After He Suggests ‘Spanking’ Daughter Penelope on KUWTK

Kourtney, Kim and Kris sat quietly at the table in disbelief as the verbal blows continued.

“Don’t ever talk about a child like that!” Disick yelled.

Gamble became even more enraged, this time shouting profanity at Disick. “Motherf—–er, what you talking about?” he said.

And at that point, Disick had had enough. “Get the f— outta here!” he said, throwing his hands up.

As the conversation continued to grow more heated, Gamble asked, “If your kid scratched me in the face, you don’t think they deserve to be popped?”

“Not at all,” Kourtney replied.

Image zoom Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Trying to de-escalate the situation, the Kardashian-Jenner momager tried to tell her daughter Kourtney that Gamble would never actually physically harm her children.

“Yeah he’s never because he will never be with my kids alone and if he does that in front of any of us there will be a f—ing issue,” she said, before announcing that she, Disick and Kardashian West were all leaving.

Left by themselves, Kris was seen wiping tears out of her eyes.

“I’m in a really good place with Corey in my life right now and I thought that he was finally in a good place with everyone else but this has really gotten out of hands. It’s just too much,” she said in a confessional.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Offended After Kanye West ‘Disrespects’ Her Longtime Boyfriend Corey Gamble

After some time had passed, Kourtney, who was still upset, met up with Gamble at Jenner’s house to talk about what happened.

“We are never going to agree,” she said, as the pair exchanged words. “I don’t want to have to not come to my mom’s house or not bring my kids here because I feel uncomfortable.”

Asking what he had ever done to make her feel that way, Gamble reiterated that he does not want “to discipline her kids.”

In a confessional, Gamble tried to explain that he just thinks it’s important that children “understand consequences,” and that he hopes the family will be able to move past this.

“I understand how Kourtney and Scott feel but I can say what I want to say because that’s my opinion. I just hope everyone can move on,” he said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!